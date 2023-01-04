Larry See

Hampshire County Parks and Recreation concluded its 10th annual Christmas Festival of Lights at Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park on Sun., Jan. 1, and the response was terrific. 

Over 5,800 vehicles toured the lights, and estimating modestly that each vehicle contained three people, over 17,000 people attended the Festival.  

