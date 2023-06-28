Coming off my freshman season at Penn High School (Mishawaka, Ind.), I was recruited by a prep school in New Hampshire to join their hockey program. I made a list of pros / cons and eventually decided it was in my best interest to transfer to Kimball Union Academy.
Coach Pete at KUA was the heaviest influential factor on my decision to don the Wildcat Jersey.
It was tough transferring 22 hours away from home at age 14. Like any teenager, I faced a plethora of hurdles. Practices, schoolwork, girlfriends, pimples, baggy jeans, and frosted blonde hair made it difficult to juggle, staying cool and being productive.
Perhaps extra challenging without parents nearby.
My sophomore campaign on the ice was a unique experience with teammates hailing from Quebec, Ontario, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire.
We lost more games than we won, but overall, I enhanced my skillset as a player, with personal improvement my overall goal. As previously mentioned, Coach Pete was the major reason I chose to attend Kimball Union, but unfortunately, 9 months later, Coach Pete decided to part ways with KUA for a job at the college level. His departure left my career in limbo.
Immediately following his departure, players started seeking elsewhere to play. I didn’t want to get left behind and decided it was in my best interest to transfer again.
Fast forward to Tre Mitchell, a former Mountaineer basketball player that transferred from WVU to Kentucky on Monday. Let’s be clear why Mitchell decided to transfer: the coaching situation changed at WVU.
When Mitchell inked his letter of intent to play for WVU, it was understood Bob Huggins would be his coach.
As you know, Huggins embarrassed WVU this spring by using homophobic slurs on the Bill Cunningham Show, then five weeks later, Huggins was arrested in Pittsburgh and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol with his blood alcohol content at 0.21%, more than two times the legal limit.
Huggins announced his resignation the following day.
Not only did Huggins break the hearts of Mountaineer fans, he broke his commitment to his players. Mitchell was one of those players. Mitchell put his trust in Huggy Bear to develop him as a player. Without Huggins at WVU, it was only natural for Mitchell to seek out a situation that was in his best interest.
After the introduction of Josh Eilert as interim head coach, Tre Mitchell made a decision to transfer to Kentucky.
Before his announcement, Mitchell wrote a well-crafted message and thanked WVU fans for their support.
Here are a few comments from WVU fans that replied to Mitchell’s Twitter page.
“Not gonna lie this is lame”
“I hope you have a terrible season”
Safe to assume WVU fans would’ve said the same about me.
In reality, all of these negative responses directed towards Mitchell should’ve been directed towards the man who broke the agreement – Bob Huggins.
Let’s not forget, Mitchell was sold a false bill of goods. Huggins broke that commitment, not Mitchell. All Mitchell did was reassess his situation after Huggins resigned.
You may disagree with my assessment, and that’s OK, but I fully support Mitchell’s decision to make a move that HE BELIEVES is in HIS best interest. o
