CHARLESTON - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked 30,000 trout over the holidays in streams around the state so anglers and their families can enjoy fishing opportunities.
The stocking includes over 15,000 pounds of trout at 15 streams across the state. WVDNR Director Stephen McDaniel said the special stockings follow a great production year that resulted in an abundance of trout at the state’s hatcheries.
Holiday Trout Stocking Locations:
Blackwater River
Cranberry River
Elk River
Elk River (Catch and Release)
Lower Shavers Fork
North Fork of South Branch
North Fork of South Branch (Catch and Release)
Opequeon Creek
Paint Creek (Catch and Release)
RD Bailey Tailwaters
South Branch Smokehole
South Branch Smokehole (Catch and Release)
Upper Shavers Fork
Williams River
Williams River (Catch and Release)
“Stocking these fish is not only a gift to anglers in West Virginia, but it will give us more space at our hatcheries to raise even bigger fish for the spring 2021 stocking season,” Dir. McDaniel said.
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice also commented on the stocking saying, “As a lifelong fisherman myself, I’m very proud of all we’re doing to bring this incredible pastime to more and more West Virginians of all ages. I’ve probably been in just about every stream in this state, and I can tell you there’s almost nothing more peaceful and enjoyable than a day spent fishing in Almost Heaven West Virginia.”
Anglers are encouraged to maintain a safe physical distance from stocking personnel, other anglers, and park guests. In addition to stocking locations, nearby West Virginia state parks, forests, and public lands provide socially distanced places for outdoor activities.
All anglers age 15 and older are required to have a fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification while fishing for trout. To learn more about West Virginia’s fishing regulations, visit wvdnr.gov. To purchase a fishing license and trout stamp, visit wvfish.com. ο
