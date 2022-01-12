Trent Lupton splashes to 1st, 2nd place at Shepherd
SHEPHERDSTOWN – Trent Lupton is having fun in the pool this season. Even though Lupton missed the entire week of practice leading up to Saturday the well-liked student-athlete had a remarkable meet finishing in 1st place in the 200-yard freestyle and 2nd in the 100-yard backstroke.
“I think he is very driven,” commented coach Lisa Lease on the impressive performance by Lupton.
“There is a competitive spirit within his family and his drive has been influential on this team.”
Lupton has embraced his role as team leader and his personality is infectious on the Trojan swim team.
“When he’s not here you can tell,” explained Lease.
“He’s constantly pushing. When I give the team a 30-second break, he will keep going which just motivates everyone else. “Trent has opened up his wings and umbrella’d these kids in.”
One of the influences has been on Trent’s teammate Ryan Quick who took 4th place in his 1st time racing in the 200-yard IM.
On the girls side of the meet, there were plenty of impressive performances. Alex Kile took 2nd in the 200-yard free while her senior teammate Taylor Kirk touched the wall in 3rd place in the 200-yard IM.
“When they finish 2nd or 3rd, it just builds confidence. It helps them to say to themselves mentally, I can do this. Although Alex came in 2nd, she still came over and wanted her time to be lower. Even though it was a 2nd place finish, it wasn’t her best time which means it wasn’t good enough for her.”
“The girls are focused and they are trying
Even though some top finishes are flowing in favor of the Trojans, the competitive spirit still remains.
“With this team, it’s never good enough,” said Lease.
Perhaps part of the reason the kids are staying hungry is that more emphasis is placed on times rather than place.
“Time is what is going to get you into the best lanes at regionals and it’s going to get you to states if you are in the top 3 positions. Your time is always more important.”
Next up for the Trojan paddlers is a meet this Saturday at Shepherd University starting at 7:30 p.m.
Girls
200-yard freestyle
Alex Kile, 2nd, 2:34
Delaney McNelis, 6th, 2:58
200-yard IM
Taylor Kirk, 3rd, 3:17
50-yard freestyle
Addisyn Gamber, 7th, 36.79
Katie Dice, 8th, 37.42
Delaney McNelis, 9th, 37.62
100-yard freestyle
Alex Kile, 5th, 1:10
Taylor Kirk, 6th, 1:11
Addisyn Gamber, 9th, 1:26
200-yard freestyle relay
McNelis, Gamber, Kirk, Kile, 4th, 2:18
Boys
100-yard backstroke
Trent Lupton, 2nd, 1:11
200-yard freestyle
Trent Lupton, 1st, 2:14
200-yard IM
Ryan Quick, 4th, 3:10
100-yard freestyle
Ryan Quick, 7th, 1:13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.