50 years ago
Hampshire High will host its 2nd annual holiday basketball tournament on December 18 and 19, at 7 p.m.
On the 18th Wardensville will play Mathias and at 8:30 p.m. Hampshire will play Fort Ashby.
On Saturday night the consolation game will be played at 7 p.m. and winners at 8:30 p.m.
The annual “Battle of the Brains” contest will be held on Friday, December 18, at 9:15 a.m. in the Hampshire High School gymnasium. This event is sponsored by the National Honor Society. The public is invited to attend.
40 years ago
With 3 of 4 1980 basketball games at East Hardy, the Trojans young and inexperienced varsity line-up should age quickly.
Hampshire and the Cougars will square off on December 19 and then match up again for thier annual Holiday Tournament on December 26 and 27. Sandwiched between these contests will be the home opener with Berkeley Springs on December 23.
After graduating 6 seniors from last year’s 13-10 team which won the AA sectionals, the Trojans step in class for the coming campaign to AAA.
30 years ago
The fast breaking Hampshire Trojans of 1st year Coach Larry See are off to a slow start this year. Berkeley Springs downed Hampshire 66-56 in the opener for both teams last Tuesday and Tucker County slipped out of Hampshire County Friday with a narrow 64-63 victory.
Shooting from the foul line proved to be Hampshire’s downfall in both contests. The local quint was 6-16 (38%) against the Indians and showed little improvement against the Mountain Lions, shooting 47 percent (9-19) in that contest.
But See said he saw more positive play in the 2nd game.
“I think we showed a great improvement in our shooting from the 1st game to the 2nd,” See said following the Tucker loss. “We shot 46 percent from the floor in the 2nd game which is very good.”
20 years ago
Every game has 2 parts - a 1st half and a 2nd half. In last Friday’s match-up between the Lady Trojans and Keyser, that fact was more than obvious. After battling Keyser to a near stalemate at 29-20, Hampshire’s lead expanded almost exponentially before settling in at a cruising altitude of 69-30 for the Lady Trojan’s 2nd win.
10 years ago
Hampshire High’s boys basketball team pulled away from Petersburg in the 2nd half on Friday to pick up their 1st basketball victory in nearly 2 years.o
