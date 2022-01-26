Hampshire County League Little has been running open gym at the HHS baseball/softball facility on Thursday nights from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Kids have been learning proper technique on throwing, hitting and fielding during the 2-hour sessions.
There is 1 more open gym this month happening on Thursday, Jan. 27.
Players are asked to bring batting equipment.
HCLL has announced spring registration for Saturday, Jan. 29 from 9 a.m. to noon at Augusta Fire Hall.
To register, bring a birth certificate and 1 of the following 3 options
1. School report card
2. School enrollment form
3. 3 proofs of residency
In addition to registering in person, you may register online through Saturday, Feb. 5.
See hampshirelittleleague.com to register online or for more info email amandaleegallagher@gmail.com with questions.
