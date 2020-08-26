Rannells Field renovation nears completion with the install of shockpads and turf
SUNRISE SUMMIT – In less than 7 days, the foot bed of Rannells Field has transformed from a gray rock bed surrounded by black asphalt to a green gridiron filled with stripes, logos and yardage markings.
The quick transformation has drawn awe from the folks who have watched over the development as the anticipation of project completion is in the near future.
Hampshire Athletic Director Trey Stewart talked about the progress made over the past week.
“It’s amazing. It’s simply amazing,” Stewart said with a smile.
“To see those guys work and to see them do what they do, as efficiently as they do it, and as aesthetically pleasing as it is for those who have driven by and made a loop through the campus, it provides a ‘wow’ factor as soon as you approach the hill.”
Stewart described what it’s like to see the substantial advancement in such short time.
“As soon as you look down your jaw opens up, and you say, ‘wow.’”
Although it may appear that the field is ready to roll for games, there are still some final touches that need to happen before players will be allowed on the turf.
“All of the logos aren’t down yet, the track’s not done yet, the fence isn’t up, some river rock around the hedges and some landscaping things are still yet to come,” Stewart stated.
Even though the cherry isn’t officially on top of the cake, the icing has been applied and the visual appeal is spectacular.
“It’s going to put Hampshire County over the top,” Stewart admitted.
But will the field be ready for the Frankfort football game on Friday the 4th?
“Yes, 100 percent” Stewart affirmed. o
