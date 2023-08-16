WINCHESTER – The sound of pads clacking, helmets smashing and coaches yelling are all signs that football season has arrived. On Saturday morning, the Trojans took a trip to Winchester to test their skills in a scrimmage against James Wood and Strasburg.
The format for the three-team scrimmage was fairly standard, 10 plays on offense, 10 plays on defense, and rotating between first string and second string.
Hampshire head coach Aaron Rule likes scrimmaging against the Colonels and Rams, as James Wood fields a competitive team every year and Strasburg is coming off an outstanding 2022 campaign.
“We have always had a close relationship with James Wood and their kids are a lot like our kids,” said Rule.
“We compete well with them and they have a pretty solid program. Being able to have Strasburg join us was a no-brainer as well. This team went 9-1 with their only loss being a forfeit. We want to play the best competition that our players are able to compete against and get better as a program.”
One area of strength for Hampshire on the offensive side of the ball is the depth and experience of skill players including senior RB Brennen Brinker, sophomore QB Landon Eversole and wideouts Vinnie Greear, Caleb Vandevander and Jenson Fields.
The offense struggled to move the ball efficiently due to a young and inexperienced offensive line.
“Our skill players can only go as far as our lineman take us,” said Rule.
“It all starts up front and in order to have time to get the ball out in their hands and allow them to do what they do best, we have to get the ball out there and we have to be able to run the football to free up our skill guys who are out there on the edge and in space.”
The Trojan defense had flashes of brilliances highlighted by senior Zander Robinson’s sack of the Strasburg QB, but the chemistry and personnel up front is still a work in progress.
“Defensively we are going to get the best guys in the box in order to stop teams from running the football,” said Rule.
“We have a few teams who will be using all 160-feet across the field throwing. So we must stop the run first against about 7 out of 10 of our opponents. First and foremost our DL has to get hands on and keep those OL from getting up to the next level. We have to free up our LBs to make more plays and if that isn’t happening then our DL must start making more plays. We were misaligned quite a bit and that is inexcusable and we will get that corrected or guys just won’t play.”
Like any scrimmage, Coach Rule saw some areas that need improvement but also witnessed some pleasant surprises, including the performance of a freshman.
“I really liked the physicality by freshman Roscoe Dean after he caught the football,” Rule pointed out.
“We are using a little more 11 personnel this year because we feel we have a few guys who can block first and foremost for us and create another gap for the defense to have to control, but we also like it in passing situations because these guys get lost a lot and getting the football in their hands and then making plays will be crucial to our offensive success this season.”
The Trojans are back in action at Rannells Field this Friday for a scrimmage against Moorefield starting at 6 p.m. o
