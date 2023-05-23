Mourning Dove

OLD FIELDS — Applications for a controlled mourning dove hunt at the South Branch Wildlife Management Area in Hardy County in the eastern panhandle of West Virginia are now available, according to officials at the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

The annual controlled hunt is scheduled for Sept. 1-2. Mourning dove hunters who wish to participate may apply in person at the division’s District 2 office in Romney or call 304-822-3551 for an application. Applications must be delivered to the office by the close of business on June 30 or must be postmarked by July 1.

