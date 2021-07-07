50 years ago
West Virginia University’s basketballl team will play 24 games next season, including 15 in the 14,000-seat WVU Coliseum, according to the 1971-72 schedule announced today by Robert N. Brown, Director of Athletics.
The attractive card for Coach Sonny Moran’s cagers shows 15 home contests, including two in the second annual Mountaineer Classic, eight on the road and one in Charleston.
40 years ago
Michele Renee Clayton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Clayton of Fort Ashby, became the West Virginia State Grand Champion in solo competition, two baton competitions and three baton competitions at Wheeling Park High School, Wheeling, West Virginia on May 24.
Miss Clayton is a twirling student of Denise Walker and has been feature twirler for the Frankfort Falcon Marching Band under the direction of DuWane L. Sandlin for the past three years and has also been chosen for this position next year.
30 years ago
The West Virginia School for the Deaf girls’ softball team recently participated in a tournament held at the New York State School for the Deaf in Rome, New York.
By far the youngest team, WVSD placed third in the competition. Named to the ESDAA (Eastern Schools for the Deaf Athletic Association) All-Star team were Jada Clark and Ila Baber. Clark, the team’s catcher, excelled both defensively and offensively. She chalked up both a home run and a triple, ending up with a tournament batting average of .750.
20 years ago
With a 4-1 decision over the Pendleton County team, the Hampshire County 12-year-old all-stars earned a berth in the District Tournament this weekend.
Pitcher Kevin Lee dominated the Pendleton County club, throwing 15 strikeouts and fanning the side on four occasions.
Only three outs in the game were not recorded by a Lee strikeout as he collected a no-hitter even though the Pendleton squad recorded a run. Hampshire chalked up a single run in the first frame with a double by Joe Corbin, who was then brought in on an Orie Pancione base hit. Pendleton then tied the score at 1-1 in the second inning with a walk and a pair of Hampshire errors that cost Lee the shutout.
10 years ago
There’s a definite skill to pitching a good game of horseshoes. That was apparent for the best of the teams Monday in the eighth annual Hampshire County Parks and Recreation Horseshoe Tournament.
“Ringer,” called Chris Graham in case his partner, Roger Johnson Jr., hadn’t heard the clang when the two and a half pound shoe he had pitched hit the stake and dropped.
The Yellow Spring men won the tournament, beating the team of Craig Likens of Winchester, Va., and Dwight Lee of Delray in the finals. But even for the less-than-skilled, the tournament was a nice way to pass a few hours on sunny 4th of July. ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.