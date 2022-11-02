Nationals next for Potomac State
KEYSER – The Potomac State womens cross country team won the NJCAA Region 20 Division II Championship last Saturday.
The Catamounts were led by Alex Kile, who finished 1st (21:34), setting a new course record. Arrisyn Amtower finished 2nd and Minka Antower 3rd. All 3 Catamounts were named All-Region.
The 2022 Catamounts are the 1st team in program history to win a Region title.
Alex Kile is the 1st Potomac State harrier in history to finish 1st at regionals.
Coaches corner
“I really feel the women out performed my expectations today. Coming in we knew it was going to be a tight race for the team title and that it was potentially going to come down to our 4th and 5th runners.
Alex Kile ran a really strong race for a 1st place victory and course record. Arrisyn Amotower and Minka Amtower put in a solid performances, as expected, with Minka running down a girl in the last 1000 meters that had a substantial lead on her so we could go 1,2, 3.
Alexa VanMeter sealed the deal for us as she was predicted to be behind Harford CC 4th and 5th girl, which could have potentially given them the victory, however she ran a gutsy race and finished right behind their 3rd runner giving us that score that we could hold off Harford for the Regional title.
Audrey Sorton and Sarah Wharton also ran great races keeping it close, so we could nail down that team title. Audrey finished up the season with a 3 minute personal best in which we knew she was going to have to do for us to win Regionals. We still have some unfinished business and I really feel this group is up for the challenge as we head into Nationals, with a top 25 finish in mind.”
Next up
Potomac State will take a trip to Tallahasee on Saturday, Nov. 12, to race in the NJCAA National Meet. o
