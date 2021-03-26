For the 3rd consecutive meet John Hicks broke his own Liberty freshman record for the men's hammer with a throw of 200-2, besting his previous mark by 4 inches. Hicks placed 11th in the event and 1st among freshmen. Hicks is the 2nd Flame to ever eclipse 200 feet.
To hear more about John's journey to Texas and setting the Liberty record, check out the next Hampshire Review.
