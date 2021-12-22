Josh’s column this week features a guest writer, Eli Cook.
Monday morning of rifle season dawned clear and crisp. Conditions were ideal for opening day of West Virginia’s firearm season.
Misty had drawn the lucky straw; my son had basketball practice and my oldest daughter had a foot injury impeding her from long walks. By default, Misty would get the honey hole spot, a big, comfortable, warm, redneck blind in arguably the best field on the farm. We call it “upper piney flat.” Upper piney flat is a perfect, flat rectangle at the end of a ridge. We dozed out the 5-acre area, and after 20 tons of lime and 2,500 pounds of fertilizer, it’s one of the most productive food plots we have. In addition, it has excellent access and it’s completely secluded. Because of its remote location, deer normally don’t arrive until well after daylight, so it offers that rare opportunity to hunt a prime food source in the morning without risk of bumping deer in the pre-dawn.
Another factor making this spot so good is after I plant it in mid-August, I put up a cellular trail camera there and don’t return until opening day of rifle season. We don’t bow hunt this plot, we don’t look at it, drive ATVs in it, nothing. It’s sacred ground.
The cellular camera was telling us that at least 3 mature shooter bucks were regularly feeding or checking this plot for does, so to say anticipation was high that day would be an understatement. Soon, deer started feeding and moving around. By lunchtime, we had seen several bucks, including a really big target buck. Unfortunately, he did not present a shot.
I kept telling Misty to just be patient, a big one will show before the end of the day. At 4:30, I caught a glimpse of an antler out of a side window. I told Misty, “here he comes.” The big buck stopped on the edge of the field to survey the situation, then he slowly started across. Misty settled her crosshairs and squeezed the trigger of her 6.5 prc, and after just 10 steps the big buck crashed.
Misty’s buck is a trophy by Hampshire County standards, 4.5 old 18” wide, 8-point with good mass. It was a great day in the deer woods.
Food plots are definitely one tool we have in the toolbox, and I think they are great in early bow season, early gun season and late season under harsh weather conditions. I do, however, think once they see some hunting pressure, success in those locations is likely to diminish. That’s when I like to use my 2nd strategy. The other way I like to use food plots is having predictable travel patterns. Generally, when we get pictures of certain deer on certain plots, we have a pretty good idea where they are going to bed for the day. Long before season, we positioned stands on the down wind sides of these preferred bedding areas in anticipation of mid/gun season hot spots.
Friday morning of gun season, my plan was to hunt one of these hot spots. I had been getting pictures of 2 different really big 9-points in a food plot nearly 3/4 of a mile from this prime bedding location. But my hunch was that they would be bedding high on the mountain in the bowls to get out of the cold northwest wind predicted for that day.
I got up really early that morning and used my access from the top of the mountain to have an extra-stealthy approach. Shortly after daylight, the deer parade started. At first, a few does and fawns, then a couple small bucks, then all of a sudden, I heard a really loud grunt and tines working through the brush. A few minutes later, a very tempting 18-inch-plus 8-point made an appearance. It was an easy decision to pass, as I had confidence one of the other big bucks would soon show. Around 10:30, the action had subsided, and I was 2nd-guessing my decision, when all of a sudden, a big, white rack was coming straight for me. I took a deep breath, shouldered my 300 shortmag and dropped the big 9-point in his tracks. I wasn’t quite sure which buck it was, but I soon figured out it was one of the 9-points I had been watching all summer. We always send our deer’s teeth off for age confirmation, but my best guess is he was at least 4.5 years old and about 19 inches wide. Another great Hampshire County buck.
Here are 3 tips from nearly 20 years of food plotting.
First, make them big enough that they mean something in the whitetail world. Little plots may be like a ChickFilA is to us. We stop there occasionally to get a bite while we’re traveling, but it’s not something we do every day. If you make a plot 4 or 5 acres and diversify that plot, you can make predictable travel patterns on your hunting property. Bed to feed in the evening, feed to bed in the morning.
Number 2 is keep the pressure off until things are ideal to hunt that plot. I see people hunt their plots day after day, no matter what the weather is, time of year and so on. Most food plots should be treated like a sanctuary, and instead hunt the travel routes in between.
Finally, strike when the time is right. If you’re a bowhunter, wait until a major weather front. If you’re a gun hunter, wait until opening day. Make it a high-odds sit, because you may only have 1 good chance. I will tell you how good the field is where Misty killed her deer. We have only hunted it 5 times in 2 years, and killed 5 really nice bucks out of it. But that being said, we only go in there when everything is perfect.
It’s no secret: I love messing with food plots. Yes, I raise food for people for a living, but I raise food for deer as my hobby. There is something so rewarding about improving the habitat, providing quality food for the local deer herd and ultimately harvesting a few target bucks that had been utilizing those food sources for months.
Hunting has evolved for me into 12-months-a-year passion. I enjoy habitat work in the winter, shed antler hunting, spring food plots, summer cameras, fall food plots and, of course, the hunting season. As you go to the woods, I encourage you to enjoy God’s great outdoors all year round. I promise you, there is nothing better than being in our Creator’s presence, enjoying the fresh air and spending time with nature. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.