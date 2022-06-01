With a last name like “Carroll,” it’s fair to assume that my ancestry traces back to the Irish island in the North Atlantic.
However, when folks ask me about my heritage, I say it straightforward without hesitation: “I’m American.”
According to U.S. Census data, those who identify as “American” are most commonly from the Deep South and Appalachia.
Perhaps that’s why I feel so home here in Appalachia. Us hill-folk equate our nationality not by race or ethnicity, but rather with citizenship and allegiance.
I like football, hot dogs, fast cars and cheap beer.
Does that make me an ugly American?
Perhaps.
But I’m thankful nonetheless for those men and women who sacrificed so I could swim in the Potomac and lose at cornhole over Memorial Day weekend.
Back to being a proud American.
Last weekend, after paying tribute to a few servicemen at Indian Mound, I was feeling especially patriotic while grilling cheeseburgers and cooking corn on the cob.
I fired up YouTube and found Lee Greenwood’s homage to America.
Perhaps no song encompasses the spirit of America better than “God Bless the USA.”
“I thank my lucky stars
To be living here today
‘Cause the flag still stands for freedom
And they can’t take that away
And I’m proud to be an American
Where at least I know I’m free
And I won’t forget the men who died
Who gave that right to me
And I’d gladly stand up next to you
And defend Her still today
‘Cause there ain’t no doubt
I love this land
God Bless the USA.”
It’s hard not to karaoke in unison with Greenwood when he bellows, “God Bless the USA!”
But my passion for this song has soured thanks to a deep dive on Wikipedia over the weekend.
To my disgust, I found that Greenwood’s allegiance to America is thinner than the greenbacks he earned from this song.
Did you know that Greenwood wrote the song “God Bless Canada”?
It’s true. Same tune, same harmony with words slightly modified for those moose-loving Canucks.
“From the shores of Nova Scotia
To the forest in BC
From Montreal to Winnipeg
From sea to shining sea
From Detroit we can see her
Above the USA
‘Cause there’s pride in every Canadian heart
And its time to stand and say
That I’m proud to be in Canada
Where at least I know I’m free.
And I won’t forget the men who died,
Who gave that right to me.
And I gladly stand up,
Next to you and defend her still today.
‘Cause there ain’t no doubt I love this land,
God bless you Canada.”
A song that grips that hearts of so many Americans was sullied for the sake of a buck. Perhaps Greenwood believes it’s okay to swap American values for the sake of a dollar.
I disagree. Perhaps Greenwood is unfamiliar with the War of 1812, a bitter conflict between Canada and America. I suggest Greenwood trade his dollars for loonies and English for French and live his “best life” north of the border in his beloved Montreal. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.