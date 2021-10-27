PARSONS — The Capon Bridge Bobcats came up just short against Tucker Valley in a PVL semifinal playoff game on Saturday to finish the season 7-2.
“I’m proud of these kids and what they were able to accomplish this season,” commented head coach Trevor Largent immediately following the game.
Capon Bridge took the lead early in the 1st half when Gage Shank rumbled his way into the end zone to give CBMS a 6-0 lead.
The Wildcats responded in the 2nd quarter with a rushing touchdown of their own to knot the game 6-6. Tucker Valley was on their way to scoring another touchdown before halftime when Matt Medina made a 1-handed interception that was worthy of SportsCenter recognition.
Tied at intermission, the Bobcats found the end zone early in the 2nd half when backup QB Trevor Roof connected with speedster Ayden Blomquist to give CBMS the lead 12-6.
Capon Bridge maintained the lead until the 4th quarter when a botched offensive play allowed the Wildcats to recover the football in the end zone for a touchdown to tie the game.
Tucker Valley was successful on their 2-point conversion to make it 14-12.
Even though the Bobcats couldn’t put any more points on the board late in the game, Coach Largent was pleased with the effort from his kids.
“Overall it was a great year,” said Largent.
The win for Tucker earned them a bid to the PVL championship game that will be played against Moorefield Middle School this afternoon. ο
