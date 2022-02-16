Freshman makes HHS history as state meet’s outstanding wrestler
PARKERSBURG – A smile splashed across her face as freshman Kaylie Hall raised her arm in the air to declare she won the state championship.
“I knew I was 1 of the best, but the title confirms it,” said Hall with a smile.
“It’s one thing to know it, but it’s another to prove it.”
Hall’s performance on Saturday was pure domination winning both of her matches in the 160-pound weight class by pin.
In order to capture the crown, the No. 1 seeded Hall had to defeat a pair of tough opponents, both from Musselman, who won the girl’s team title for the 3rd year in a row.
First up in the semifinals, was Applemen wrestler Cicely Cullins.
Before the match, coach Wes Heavener offered Hall some advice on how to strategically defeat Cullins.
“Kaylie knew she was facing a strong girl and I just told her don’t get caught underneath,” said Heavener.
“Truly it wasn’t a lot of coaching. She knew what she was doing.”
Fifty-eight seconds later, Hall pinned Cullins to advance to the championship.
“She hit a front headlock inside trip, and it was dirty,” said a jubilant coach Heavener.
“She crunched that girl up.”
After pinning Cullins who finished the tournament in 3rd place, Kaylie’s confidence continued to build heading into the title bout.
“She was there to rock and roll and expected nothing less than a state title,” said Heavener.
The top seeded Hall squared off against Musselman’s best grappler Gwen Kackley.
“The only game plan we had was to not get front headlocked,” shared Heavener about the prematch strategy.
Much like the semifinal match, Hall smashed another Applemen pinning Kackley in just 68 seconds.
After the bout, coach Heavener congratulated his 1st ever state champion as she claimed her rightful position on top of the podium.
“Kaylie beat her at her own game. It was total domination,” said Heavener.
If winning a state championship as a freshman wasn’t impressive enough, the cherry on top for Hall was being named the Most Outstanding Wrestler.
Coach Heavener agreed Hall’s performance was nothing short of remarkable and she deserved recognition for her outstanding performance.
“It’s the MVP compared to any other sport,” explained Heavener.
“Getting the OW as a freshman is amazing. She was outnumbered by other upperclassmen, but her performance, she imposed her will.”
Although Hall is known on the national circuit, she admitted it was nice to receive recognition.
“I have been to the big tournaments and won, but it still feels good,” admitted Hall.
National Ranking
FloWrestling and USA Wrestling, rank and evaluate all girls enrolled in grades 8-12 from all 50 states. In the most recent rankings from January 2022, Kaylie Hall is ranked No. 18 in the nation in the 164-pound weight class.
In October of 2021, Kaylie was crowned champion of the Super 32 Challenge which is one of the biggest wrestling tournaments in the country held annually in North Carolina.
Hall attributed her knowledge of wrestling to her father, Roy Hall, who was also a wrestler.
“He is my coach at bigger tournaments,” she said.
Role model
Kaylie didn’t become an amazing wrestler overnight, in fact it has taken years of hard work and training to reach the level she is at today.
How did Hall get interested in wrestling? When she was 8 years old, Hall played soccer and 1 of her teammates asked her to try out wrestling.
“I was in love with wrestling from the start,” confessed Hall.
“My mom didn’t like it at 1st because why would you want to get your face shoved into a mat, but now she has gotten used to it.”
Kaylie’s mom, Erica Riley Hall, was an outstanding athlete at HHS and her competitive spirit shines through her daughter in a sport dominated by boys.
“When I was little I wish I had some girl to look up to,” explained Hall about the lack of women wrestlers.
Along the way, Hall has won many wrestling tournaments including winning 1st place in the girls division at the WVYWA State Tournament in 2020.
Now Hall feels responsible as a role model for future Trojan girl wrestlers and hopes to inspire them to achieve greatness.
“I just think it’s cool to see girl’s do this,” Hall disclosed.
Coach Heavener agreed that Hall’s success is vital to the future of his program.
“It means everything,” said Heavener.
“It states that anybody can wrestle and that there is a place for everybody in wrestling. No matter the sport, wrestling will help you in life.”
Without a doubt, a changed by wrestling is Kaylie Hall’s. Looking ahead, Hall will compete in regionals this weekend against the boys at Musselman on Saturday.
With a state title under her belt as a freshman what is Hall’s goal in the future?
“To be a 4-time state champ,” Hall said with a grin. o
