WVDNR

WVDNR is asking the public for information on mudpuppies and hellbenders. 

Be a citizen scientist and help us learn more about the distribution of hellbenders and mudpuppies in West Virginia by participating in our Hellbender and Mudpuppy Survey.

This project will take two years to complete, and gives anglers, science enthusiasts and members of the public a chance to help map the distribution of hellbenders and mudpuppies and protect these unique amphibians and their habitats. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.