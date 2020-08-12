Back in Sports

50 years ago - 1970
Red Nininger headed up a strong field of contenders who were out to stop Buddy Armel and win the extra $50 Bounty. Red did the trick in his Chevelle, in a caution filled late model feature that took several restarts to get the race underway. On the 1st restart last week’s 2nd place driver, Larry Miller, and Ray Doval tangled and were knocked out. It was a battle all the way with Dale Miller starting on the front row and leading the 1st 2 laps, then Red took over a commanding lead.
Red had to hold off hard charging Chuck Brannon in the Harman Fairlane, Dennis Bonebrake, Buddy Armel, both in Chevelles.
Armel took the lead for lap 25 and 26, then Red took it back for good to the finish.
40 years ago - 1980
Today, Wednesday, Aug. 13, 1980 is the last day to sign up for “Our Own Swimming Olympics.” The boxes located at Coffman Fisher, H-P Store and the Romney Swimming Pool will be picked up at 5 o’clock. Absolutely no other applications will be accepted after this deadline.
Non-swimming events will be available for swimmers not participating in the other five swimming events. The five swimming events will be: diving, underwater, backstroke, free style and relay. Entry fee will be 25 cents to be paid at the door. Each swimmer will need to bring a parent or guardian the night of the meet to sign a release of responsibility form.
The surging Bank of Romney tennis team won the championship this past Saturday with a sound 24-6 victory over the Big T. The victory nosed out 2nd place Fox’s Pizza by one game. Coca-Cola also notched their first victory on the last week of play by edging Fox’s 23-13. Scott Staley was named the MVP and Denise Thorne was chosen Most Improved Player.
The following are the Hampshire County All-Stars for 1980:
Boys - Matt Sirbaugh, Robbie Cookman, Donnie Cookman, Scott Staley, Danny Slocum, Paul Poland and Steve Swisher.
Girls - Lisa Bennett, Amy Rawlings, Debra Cooper, Kari Mathias, Shelly Wagoner, Adanna Staley, Syri Larson, Betsy Sirbaugh and Denise Thorne.
30 years ago - 1990
Trina Cox of Shanks has been selected as a member of the Alderson-Broaddus College Women’s Volleyball Team for the upcoming season, according to Coach Gloria Stewart.
Trina will be a senior this year at A-B, majoring in Sports Medicine. She is a 1987 graduate of Hampshire High.
20 years ago - 2000
The first in what looks to be an anticipated annual event in Romney, an outdoor volleyball tournament sponsored by The Bank of Romney, went extremely well, according to head Hampshire volleyball coach and event coordinator Kurt Fritsch.
According to Fritsch, 13 teams from Romney, Berkeley Springs, Inwood, Martinsburg and Virginia navigated the rolling terrain of surrounding hills to play in the outdoor tourney held on the baseball field of Hampshire High.
As of Monday, both Hampshire High School soccer teams are without a field with the home opener just a week away. Both squads, the boys and girls teams, are scheduled to play on Aug. 21, against Musselman High. The boys will be in Inwood and the girls squad is scheduled to host the Lady Applemen.
10 years ago - 2010
The thin gray line finally fell. Romney’s Rippers came within two innings of defending the Hot Stove League pennant they won in 2009 as the Culver Design Build Pirates. But the squad of 13-to-15-year-olds, with just 11 players on its roster, gave up 6 runs at the end, leaving Hobo’s Restaurant of Hyndman, Pa., as the 2010 champs. The Rippers had grabbed the first game of the best-of-three series with a dramatic 8-3 comeback last Monday. Hobo’s evened the series in a storm-delayed game that started Wednesday and was pretty much over shortly after it resumed Thursday. o
