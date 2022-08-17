Last week I had the opportunity to cover the active shooting drill performed at Hampshire High. It was intense to say the least.
Before the drill began, Sheriff Nathan Sions gave a passionate speech that reminded me of Notre Dame’s legendary coach Knute Rockne telling his boys, “Win one for the Gipper.”
Except this speech had the livelihood of children mixed in the equation.
Honestly, I wanted to run through a brick wall with the local police and fire departments and let them know that they aren’t alone if the day comes when terrorism hits our schools.
It’s sad to think that we have to prepare for atrocities like Uvalde, but I promise you this: nobody will be sitting on their hands in Hampshire County waiting to save the kids.
My role as an innocent bystander during the drill allowed me to position myself in the room with one of the active shooters.
The drill started when the sound of a gunshot fired in a classroom. The gunshot sound was so loud I had to cover my ears. As I stood silently in the darkened classroom, I could hear children actors begging for help down the hall. I could hear the footsteps of the police officer as he approached the room.
You could feel the electricity in the air as the officer identified the room with the gunman. Without hesitation, the officer pointed his gun at the active shooter, firing until the threat had been eliminated.
In the back of my mind, I knew it was a drill, but my heart was racing faster than Usain Bolt.
Another bystander shared her thoughts with me after the 1st drill was completed.
“I thought my heart was going to pound out of my chest,” she said with angst in her voice.
Although the idea of an active shooter inside a school is gut-wrenching, I feel so much better knowing that these brave men and women are trained and prepared to put their lives on the line.
Let’s just pray and hope the skills learned in this active training drill will never be used for a real life scenario. o
