Rannells Under Construction

SUNRISE SUMMIT – It was 72 degrees and sunny on Saturday, which meant perfect conditions to do a little yard work. Yard work meaning a complete overhaul of natural grass from Rannells Field to the baseball field at Hampshire High.
“We were looking to repurpose some high quality sod and save some money by replacing the grass on the infield,” explained athletic director Trey Stewart.
With the help of 50 or so volunteers, the meticulously maintained natural grass was cut up, dug up, rolled up, picked up, and then hauled down to the baseball field.
Front loaders, track loaders, sod cutters, and dump trucks were buzzing while the sound of shovels echoed on Sunrise Summit from dawn till dusk.
Trojan Baseball Coach Chad VanMeter was leading the project on the diamond.
“We want to get some dirt in here so we can get it level. Once we get it level we will fertilize it. And then put the sod down and pour water on to it.”
If we get the manpower we can get it done. It’s awesome to see so many people helping out. We have a great community of people, players, former players, coaches and kids. It’s just awesome.”
While sod replacement was the primary project happening over the weekend, there were other small tasks happening around Hampshire High. In left field Bryson Construction was putting in a new fence which will be utilized as the bullpen while the outfield wall will be shortened by about 20-feet down the 3rd base line and about 6-feet in direct centerfield.
“Digging the holes is the most difficult part but once that’s done its just a matter of pouring concrete,” said Dale Bryson. A series of silver fence poles were set in 10’ foot increments from left to center field. Once the concrete hardens and the poles are in place, the next step will be attaching the shiny new fence.
Some of the hardest working folks out on the field were current student athletes at Hampshire High that were motivated by a free lunch.
“I just want to help the future of Hampshire athletics,” said Alex Hott, a baseball, football, and basketball player for the Trojans.
“But the pizza is an added bonus.”
Another kid that was hard at work was Peyton VanMeter, current student at Romney Middle School. “I’m out here supervising,” Peyton said with a laugh as he shoved pizza in his mouth.
“I look forward to playing on these fields someday.”
Current baseball players Grant and Wesley Landis combined their twin superpowers cutting and lifting sod to fill in the infield.
“The best part was watching the sod roll up like a swiss roll,” blurted Wesley.
“With the left field fence coming in closer, I’m hoping to hit a dinger.”
Even former players came out to help with the project including Josh Crawford and John Judy.
“Man it’s hot,” said Judy wiping sweat from his forehead.
“It’s nice to see a new bullpen. It’s better than having someone stand out there with a helmet and trying to protect people out in the open.”
Although the bullpen shortens the length necessary to hit a home run, Crawford is still skeptical that not many more dingers will clear the fence.
“I don’t think there will be that many more home runs hit,” said Post 91 manager Josh Crawford.
Another item that was finding a new use was the black fencing that separated Rannells Field from the asphalt track. The fence was removed and taken to Soldier Field, better known as the soccer practice field.
“We are going to wrap the fence around the downhill side on the backside of the practice field which is thousands of dollars of saving,” said girls soccer coach Troy Crane.
“The fence will prevent us from having to go down the hill and search for balls before the end of each practice. We will probably have 10 more minutes of practice each day because we won’t have to go down and retrieve the balls.”
While the black fence was getting ready to be installed, kids were busy removing some old benches from the practice field as Troy’s pickup truck assisted in the effort.
“In 40-years I haven’t seen this much community support,” declared Crane.
“If the soil turns out to be useful we are planning to resurface the field as well,”
Speaking of soil, a few volunteers were spending time searching for treasures that might be dug up during the excavation.
Assistant baseball coach Erik Beeman was happy that production wasn’t stalled due to any mishaps.
“Luckily we haven’t run into any ancient artifacts or anything,” said Beeman as he proudly displayed a cool rock he dug up.
After the backbreaking effort of laying down the sod was completed, the Romney Fire Department put the icing on the cake to speak as they sprayed 1250 gallons of water on the new grass infield.
None of this could have been done without the commitment and sacrifice of hardworking volunteers.
“We put out a feeler to the community and they responded in a big way,” Trey Stewart praised.
“It speaks to the overall character of the community. We had volunteers out here that had no part of the baseball team yet were still out here helping out to benefit the future of Hampshire High athletics.”
The next step in the Rannells Field project is still undetermined as the field turf company, Sprinturf, is having some delays on their end due to restrictions of workers and travel.
“They are a little bit behind due to the COVID-19 situation,” explained Stewart.
Although a specific day has not been set in concrete, Stewart is optimistic that the next step in the construction will start sometime early next week. o
