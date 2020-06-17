SOUTH CHARLESTON— Leading up to West Virginia's annual free fishing weekend, the state Division of Natural Resources has stocked nearly 6,000 pounds of channel catfish in 41 ponds and lakes around the state.
"Summer catfish stockings have become really popular over the last few years and we're excited to be giving anglers and their families another chance to catch a fish and enjoy our state's natural beauty," said DNR Director Stephen McDaniel. "Whether it's trout in the spring or catfish in the summer, our stocking program provides incredible fishing opportunities for West Virginians throughout the year."
Catfish stocking starts each year as the spring trout season winds down. It also coincides with the state's free fishing weekend, which will be June 13-14 this year. During this annual event, anglers may fish in state waters without having to first buy a fishing license, trout stamp or national forest stamp.
“There are a good number of trophy-sized channel catfish in the mix this year,” said Jim Hedrick, DNR hatchery program manager. “We even have a few albinos out there, so anglers have a really unique opportunity to catch a white catfish."
Catfish Stocking Locations
Catfish have been stocked in ponds and lakes in each of the DNR's six districts. Stocked waters include:
District 1
Coopers Rocks Lake, Dunkard Fork Lake, Hinkle Lake, Mason Lake, Pendleton Lake, Teter Creek Lake, Tomlinson Run Lake and Deegan Lake.
District 2
Cacapon State Park, Edwards Run Pond, Fort Ashby Lake, Parker Hollow Lake, Poorhouse Lake and South Mill Creek Lake.
District 3
Big Ditch Lake, Camp Caesar Lake, French Creek Pond, Handley Pond, Indian Rock Lake, Seneca Lake, Wallback Lake and Watoga Lake.
District 4
Anawalt Lake, Babcock Lake, Berwind Lake, Little Beaver State Park, Moncove Lake, Pipestem Lake and Plum Orchard Lake.
District 5
Barboursville Lake, Chief Logan State Park, Coonskin Pond, Hurricane Lake, Krodel Lake, Laurel Lake, Lick Creek Pond and Miller Fork Pond.
District 6
Cedar Creek State Park, Conaway Run Lake, Mountwood Lake and North Bend State Park pond.
o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.