According to Hampshire County Superintendent Jeff Pancione, Sydney Haupt has tendered a resignation, on Friday Jan. 13th, as assistant girls basketball coach at Hampshire High School which will be presented to the Hampshire County Board of Education on January 23, 2023. In the interim, Troy Crane and Galen "Butch" Kuykendall will assume coaching duties. 

