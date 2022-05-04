20 years ago
ROMNEY – In the only meet of the week, the Hampshire boys team finished in 3rd place in a triangular meet at home last Tuesday.
Lingering injuries played a large part in the Trojans’ lackluster performance, with several members either out completely or suffering through the pain of performing.
Shot put thrower Mike Catizone remains sidelined with a torn ACL, Calvin Streeter is sidelined with a pulled hamstring suffered last week in Keyser and distance runner Jonathan Miller remains beleaguered with injuries.
Both Grant Meadows and Mohamet Murtadha gritted out an afternoon in the hurdles despite leg problems.
The Golden Tornado of Keyser finished in first place with a meet-high score of 93.5 points, followed by Musselman, which finished second with 55 and Hampshire third with 43.5 points.
Super sophomore Alex Lee pulled off a quad-win day for the Trojans, supplying most of their scoring firepower.
Lee sprinted to a win in the 100 with a time of 11.3 seconds before acing the 200 as well with a 23.36 pace. Lee also flew 19 feet, 5 inches to take the gold in the long jump before winning the 400 in a time if 55.0. Even more impressive was the fact that this meet was the first time that Lee had attempted the 400 run.
Distance specialist Andy Wilcox took second place in both the 3200 and the 1600 on the day, both times finishing second to Harman Hartman of Keyser, who won both events with times of 11:04 and 5:08, respectively.
Also finishing second for Hampshire was Brian Jones, who claimed the silver in the long jump.
Brad Guyer took third place in the 800 and fourth in the 400, while Mark Nicholson claimed third position in the 300 intermediate hurdles.
Ryan Fields added a third place showing in the high jump, clearing 5 feet before falling short of the 5 feet, 6 inch mark. o
