Around this time last year, I wrote a piece talking about different things that need to be checked on bows and crossbows before the season. Since we are less than a month away, I figured that we should dive a little deeper into that topic and discuss some things that are a little more pinpointed, but can make a huge difference from one year to another.
It drives me crazy when people simply dust off their bow, take a few shots and then head to the woods with it each season without checking out their equipment first. I firmly believe that this is the reason for most in-season issues with bows and crossbows. When working in a bow shop in college, I saw a lot of crazy things come through the door in October and November. Do yourself a favor and make sure to take a look at the following things.
Strings
One of the biggest problems I see across the board from people is strings that need to be replaced. If it is starting to fray, or the serving is coming loose, it is in dire need of being switched out for a new one. Nothing can ruin a season quicker than a broken string as it can break the limbs, and limb pockets on the bow if it snaps in half. There is not a bow company out there with a warranty on strings, so it is important to replace them every few years, or at the 1st sign of wear. Doing so will keep your mind at ease, as well as keep the bow working as efficiently as possible.
Cams
Cams are another thing that needs to be checked on each season, especially since all of the companies are switching to dual cam bows, unlike the mid-2000s when a lot of bows were single cam. Dual cam bows tend to get out of time with each other, meaning they are not rolling over at the same time. If this gets too bad, the string will roll off of one of the cams, and the bow will explode. I have seen this happen a few times, and it isn’t good. This can easily be remedied by drawing your bow while a buddy stands off to the side and checks to see if the cams are rotating at the same time.
Broadheads
It is imperative to shoot your actual broadheads, with the arrows that you plan to hunt with and pair them together (arrow/broadhead) in ways that make them fly the best. Each year, I take a few days and try each of my broadheads, on all of my arrows, then keep the ones that fly the best. Since arrows and broadheads are both mass-produced, they will not always fly the same, which is the reason it is important to pair them together. After paring, I always hand-sharpen the blades of my heads to get them razor-sharp. It always surprises me how few people do this, but I have seen a substantial spike in the amount of blood that I get when trailing a deer. A razor-sharp head will cut more tiny veins and produce more blood than a mass-produced factory-sharpened head.
Release
It is extremely important to take your release apart and clean it on a semi-yearly basis. After a while, they begin to stick and the jaws, or trigger, will not work properly. This can easily be remedied by simply taking it apart and cleaning the dust out of it. I have seen old releases that seem broken return to brand new working order with a simple 10-minute clean. The last thing anyone wants is their release to hang up when they are shooting at a deer, as it almost always turns wrong. Do yourself a favor and clean it.
One that I can assure you is that good thing happen with you are over-prepared, so it is important to spend as much time in the woods, and tuning equipment as possible. ο
