Three points.
That’s all you need to win a basketball game here in Hampshire County.
Sound crazy? Because, it is.
On Saturday Dec. 14, 1929, the Romney boys basketball team hosted Franklin and the two teams combined for a total of 5 points.
The Pioneers won 3-2.
How did I stumble upon this implausible sports trivia question with local flare?
Credit my recent tour of the Romney High School Museum.
Last Saturday I took a short voyage to a cozy modular along School Street to learn more about the proud history of Romney High athletics.
After parking my car, I skipped to the entrance and slowly opened the door. A familiar face welcomed me as I entered the facility.
“You’re the first person I’ve seen today,” said RHS Museum guide Stephen Davis.
“I’ve had this date circled for months,” I replied with a smile.
After exchanging pleasantries with Mr. Davis, I slowly shuffled towards a table filled with treasures from yesteryear.
Perhaps my infatuation for history, especially sports history, stems from my childhood. Born and raised in South Bend, Ind., the importance of tradition was entrenched deep into my soul by the accolades of Notre Dame football.
Speaking of football, the first photograph I stumbled upon was Romney’s first football team in 1931. I pulled out my phone and snapped a photo of the inaugural season. Definitely a picture worth keeping.
Then I spotted a Romney High girls basketball team photo from the 1930s. I was shocked.
In the early 20th century, female athletics were gaining traction however the demise of girl’s sports came midway through the 1920s.
Critics claimed interscholastic sports, like basketball, were bad for girls’ health. The West Virginia High School Athletic Association (now WVSSAC) discontinued the girls basketball tournament in 1924.
Only a handful of schools, including Romney High, continued to field girls teams through the 1920s.
By the late 1930s almost all of the girls high school basketball teams had been disbanded.
The fact that Romney had a girls team in this era, that’s certainly picture worthy.
As I put away the girls basketball photo, a dark blue letter sweater caught my attention. I carefully pulled out the sweater from the glass display case and gently unfolded it on a nearby table.
It belonged to a local sports legend that recently passed away, coach Kenneth D. Parker.
Parker was the starting guard on the 1949 Romney State Championship football team and anchored the line, which did not yield a single score in 10 games.
Parker’s list of accomplishments are long, including his induction into the Hampshire County Hall of Fame in 2012. No doubt a picture of his letterman sweater belongs in my photo album as well.
As I meandered my way around the perimeter of the museum, I hurled question after question at Mr. Davis for nearly 45 minutes.
“It’s hard to absorb all of this in one visit,” Davis pointed out.
“You can come back again. Just let me know.”
I was delighted.
Stephen Davis is an avid fan of local history as displayed by his Facebook page, “Hampshire Times.”
But even some artifacts can cause the best historians a little trouble from time to time.
I pulled out a brass round bracelet issued by Romney Lodge Loyal Order of Moose to Bill Sirk. This item was given to Sirk in 1948 with the inscription “Thanksgiving Award to Outstanding Player Romney High School 1948”.
Although it appeared to be a bracelet, it didn’t move, and it the circumference was much too small to stick your hand through.
What is it?
“Not sure,” said Davis.
“We will have to do some digging.”
And that’s one of the best parts about visiting a museum. Learning new things that you never expected to encounter.
After my departure from Romney High Memory Lane, I had many thoughts racing through my head.
How was I going to consolidate my experience into a brief article?
Why are the state championship banners not hanging proudly at Hampshire High?
What was that gold ring circular thing awarded to Sirk?
What is going to happen to the Romney Museum?
My appreciation for local artifacts from yesteryear quickly morphed into concern.
Romney Elementary (aka the second Romney High School) is scheduled for demolition in the near future, so what’s the plan for the museum?
I trust the Romney Alumni Association will safeguard the objects until a concrete plan is ironed out but what should the future of the Romney Museum look like?
I have a radical idea, albeit unpopular. Create a Hampshire County Museum that displays and preserves objects of significance from defunct Romney High and Capon Bridge High combined with current school Hampshire High and WVSDB.
Red tape aside, lets take a bird’s eye view of the alumni associations within Hampshire County and their primary NEEDS.
• Romney High alumni NEEDS to find a permanent home for their artifacts.
• Capon Bridge High alumni NEEDS to enhance their overall presence.
• Hampshire High alumni NEEDS to begin preserving the past.
• WVSDB alumni NEEDS to unlock and share their rich history.
Instead of four different individual alumni associations floundering to barely exist, doesn’t it make more sense to combine alumni forces?
I propose the formation of the Hampshire County Alumni Association.
The Hampshire County Alumni Association should form a constitution backed and represented by members from the four alumni associations already in existence (RHS, CBHS, HHS, WVSDB).
With the combination of affiliates, a permanent home for artifacts and exhibits becomes increasingly more likely. Perhaps one of the vacant buildings on the campus of WVSDB would fit the bill.
Bobcat, Pioneer and Trojan awards fused with Raiders, Lions and Black Bear trophies housed in a stunning archetypal edifice on WVSDB campus. What’s not to like?
Museums by definition are institutions that collect, preserve, interpret and display artifacts and other objects of historical importance.
Museums, like the one off School Street, are important because they are storehouses of knowledge and preserve the local heritage and history. o
