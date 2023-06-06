Carroll's Corner Headshot 2022

Nick Carroll 

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

Three points. 

That’s all you need to win a basketball game here in Hampshire County.

1931 RHS Football

The 1931 Pioneers were the first Romney High football team. Prior to the start of the season, none of the players had ever played football before. Home games were played at what is presently called Cooper Field. The ‘31 Pioneers won its first home game by defeating Moorefield 13-12. When traveling to away games, a panel truck was on loan from the West Virginia School for the Deaf to carry team equipment. The Pioneers were outfitted with the latest in sports design; leather helmets, canvas pants and high top shoes with spikes attached. A sophomore on the team named Jimmy Coleman went on to play college football at the University of Tennessee and was named an All-American running back. Coleman did not play for RHS after his sophomore year, as his parents moved to Tennessee. The Pioneers finished the season with a 3-4 record.
Romney 1934 Girls Basketball

The 1934 Romney High girls basketball team won the South Branch Valley Championship. 
Kenny Parker

Hampshire County Hall of Famer Kenny Parker’s letterman sweater showed signs of wear and tear, but was folded neatly inside a glass display case at the museum.
Bill Sirk bracelet

Issued by the Romney Lodge Loyal Order of Moose to Bill Sirk with the inscription “Thanksgiving Award to Outstanding Player Romney High School 1948.”
Fighting Pioneers

The Romney High Fighting Pioneers logo was affixed to letterjackets in the early 1960s. 

