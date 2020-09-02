50-years ago
It may be a good thing that football fans in general, and coaches in particular, usually don’t take much stock in the pre-season predictions made by college football magazines.
Because anyone reading the rash of annual publications hitting the newsstands this season could become quite confused about just where the West Virginia University footballers stand this fall.
Street and Smith’s Official College Football Yearbook, one of the most reliable prognosticators, tabs the Mountaineers 13th in the nation for 1970, the highest pre-season ranking Bobby Bowden’s team has received.
40-years ago
Romney Coca-Cola has donated a new football scoreboard to Hampshire High in their continuing effort to support area athletics.
Mr. Sartell Kidwell, local manager of Coca-Cola, was responsible for obtaining the new structure that was approved by Coca-Cola President, L. T. Christian at the company’s headquarters in Richmond, Va. Mr. Galen Shingleton provided the crane necessary to erect the scoreboard and Allen Cox did the welding and wiring in time for the first home game.
30-years ago
Craig Richmond and Chris Strother have been selected as the Al’s Pizza Players of the Week for their performances against Berkeley Springs last Friday night. Richmond, a 6’, 170-pound senior tailback-wide receiver, rushed for 100 yards on 18 carries and scored twice in the Trojans’ 27-6 victory. He also stopped a Berkeley drive with an interception from his free safety position.
Strother, a 5’8”, 143-pound junior tailback, led a Trojan rushing attack that ground out 268 years last week. Strother carried the ball 21 times for 127 years, nearly a 6-yards-per-carry average, and scored 1 touchdown and 1 2-point conversion.
20-years ago
With any inaugural sports program, there are understandably some small areas that need to be addressed.
But the Lady Trojans soccer program nearly addressed the problem of finding its elusive first win last week in Keyser. Battling for the entire 80 minutes of the game, the Trojan lost on what the coach described as a “fluke play.”
Following a 79 minute and 20-second stalemate of a contest between the Lady Tornado and Hampshire, it seemed as the score would remain knotted at 0-0 until a Keyser striker fired a shot at the goal.
The replacement goalie, starting for the regular goalkeeper Stephanie Bennett, caught the oncoming shot to prevent the goal. However, after making the play, she lost her balance and fell into the net to give Keyser a 1-0 lead.
10-years ago
Hampshire High’s cross country runners were in the thick of things Saturday even if they weren’t exactly in their element.
The top Trojan girls finished second and boys fourth in the annual Knight Night Relays at Preston High.
It’s an offbeat early-season meet. Instead of a daytime race by 5- to 7-member teams over a 3.1-mile course, this was a 1.5-mile course, with 4-member teams running a relay at night, complete with glow-in-the-dark batons. “I’ve never seen a glow stick that big,” said HHS coach Craig Nething. o
