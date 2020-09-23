SUNRISE SUMMIT – Number 7 scored 7 touchdowns on Friday night and that still might be overshadowed by another storyline from the 58-6 thrashing of Buckhannon Upshur. On Feb. 4, 2019, Aaron Rule was officially hired as Head Coach of the Trojans and little did he know he would have to wait 592 days to celebrate his 1st win.
Fighting off tears of joy immediately following the game, the team huddled together at midfield and chanted, “Speech! Speech! Speech!” Coach Rule tried to gain his composure; the moment was overwhelming and a long time coming.
Let’s say, this win was well deserved on many fronts.
“It feels great but these kids deserve everything,” said Coach Rule, a little choked up.
“You know how hard these kids work and they fought, and fought, and fought. Everything goes to them. They’re the ones playing and we are just calling the plays. I’m so daggone proud of them and it’s a great emotion.”
In August of 2019, Coach Rule talked on a podcast about what he would do immediately following a win — go find his wife and hug his kids, and that’s exactly what he did after strolling off the turf as a first-time victor.
While the emotions were flowing from the head coach, the jamboree was loud and proud in the locker room as the Trojans celebrated their 1st win since Oct. 2018, a 44-14 win over Washington.
The key to victory was QB Alex Hott as he dominated near the goal line finishing with 7 total touchdowns. Alex had 4 rushing TDs and 3 in the air and with a 2-point conversion throwing the ball, Hott accounted for 44 Hampshire points.
Seven touchdowns in a single game is the most by a Trojan player since Bryan Wright scored 8 touchdowns against Petersburg on Sept. 14, 2001. The Trojans won 80-0 over the Vikings and Wright accounted for 52 points with 269 rushing yards on 17 carries.
QB Alex Hott was humble with his accolades and more focused on Hampshire getting in the win column.
“Honestly, it just feels great to get a win,” said Hott with a smile.
“The offensive line did a tremendous job and most of them had grades above 80-percent which is as good as they have ever been. It’s special but we got to keep the momentum going.”
Hampshire’s new offensive coordinator Koty Hix praised his quarterback’s performance.
“He was calling the plays before I even got it in,” said Hix.
“When your starting QB is feeling it, you feed him the ball.”
WR Trevor Sardo also commented on the outstanding QB play.
“I think he performed really well looking for the right passes and he knew where to throw it,” said Sardo.
Statistically Alex Hott had 17 completions on 25 attempts for 176 yards and 3 passing touchdowns. On the ground Hott had 9 rushes for 18 yards with 4 touchdowns.
But what was the secret to Hott’s success on Friday night?
“I think what really got him rolling was the fact he was playing a little defense as well,” said Coach Rule.
“I think that got him into a better rhythm.”
Hott’s timing and throwing to his wideouts looked much improved on Friday night.
Trevor Sardo finished the game with 6 catches for 65 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Christian Hicks had a monster game pulling down 7 receptions for 103 yards and 2 touchdowns. Ashton Haslacker stepped up and caught 3 passes for 53 yards, including a 2-point conversion.
With starting RB Alex Pritts sidelined due to a leg injury, Nevin Ludwick filled in nicely with 5 rushes for 43 yards while Stephen Leonard hard 5 carries for 17 yards.
From start to finish Hampshire dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, clearly establishing their physical dominance over BuckUp.
After a botched onside kick blew up in the face of BuckUp, the Trojans took an early 3-0 thanks to Christian Hicks drilling a 22 yard field goal. Hampshire then added an Alex Hott 1 yard rushing touchdown in the 1st quarter to take the lead 9-0. Hott scored 2 more rushing touchdowns early in the 2nd quarter to give HHS a 24-0 lead before Jayden Owens of Buckhannon Upshur found the endzone on a 6 yard run to make the score 24-6.
Hampshire responded with another Hott rushing touchdown then a Hott to Hicks passing touchdown to give Hampshire a 38-6 lead into halftime. The Trojans shut out the Buccaneers in the 2nd half while adding on 13 points in the 3rd quarter as Trevor Sardo found paydirt twice, and 7 more points in the 4th as Easton Shanholtz struck Christian Hicks on a 26 yard pass to give the Trojans a 57-6 advantage.
Another highlight from the game was when backup kicker and fan favorite player, Cody Vandevander, trotted onto the field and converted the PAT to make it 58-6.
The Trojan defense was stellar, holding the Bucs to just 96 yards on the ground and 62 yards in the air.
While the confetti was still dropping from the sky, Coach Rule shifted his focus to Brooke and told his players to enjoy the victory but get ready for next Friday.
Hampshire has never played Brooke, therefore the inaugural game on Friday night will have special meaning. Will the momentum gained from BuckUp carry over to the game this week?
“I sure hope so,” said Rule.
“I was immediately thinking about Brooke after we won. I know their history and know they are a physical football team, and we have to have that mentality. We have to be ready to punch them in the mouth 1st or else it could be a long night.”
Kickoff against the Bruins is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday night at Rannells Field.
o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.