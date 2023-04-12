Over the course of ten days, Josh ventured south and hunted turkeys in two states - Alabama and Virginia. This is Part I of Crawford’s Southern Swing.
Alabama
Tuesday, April 5, found me waking up in my tent with little to no ambition. I was in the middle-of-nowhere Alabama and had been hunting from daylight until the 1 p.m. cutoff for the past four days, with little to show for it. The rumors of southern turkeys and their lack of gobbling had certainly been true because since I had been there, I probably had not heard a dozen gobbles.
A miss on day one had not helped my attitude any, as I was starting to worry that I had lost the only opportunity I might get on this trip. Nevertheless, the phrase “the mind of a pessimist is fine as long as they are paired with the boots of an optimist” ran through my head, and I slid out of my sleeping bag, and into the warm, muggy, air of the south.
After a cup of coffee on the tailgate, I started hiking beyond the public land gate where I had spent the night. The plan was to walk into this piece of ground, then climb roughly 600 yards onto a ridge where I had heard a turkey gobble two evenings prior while scouting.
Since I had not heard a single turkey the day prior, I figured this was my best bet of being in a little action. This particular ridge wasn’t necessarily steep, but it was very rocky, and I had to dodge large boulders and climb around a few small cliffs as I ascended it.
As I approached the 200-yard mark (200 yards from the top), I cut my headlamp and proceeded in the dark in case the turkey was roosting nearby.
Taking it step by step, I let my eye adjust to the darkness while proceeding with caution to keep from making noise. Once atop, I picked a large oak tree, then sat and closed my eyes with anticipation for daylight to break.
As roost gobble time came and passed, I was yet again frustrated with the fact that I had not heard a turkey on the limb. I stood from my seated position and pulled my phone out to look at my map when a pair of gobbles thundered under 100 yards away.
Shocked, I stood there and waited as he gobbles once more, directly behind me, in the direction I had walked in from. Hitting the ground, I grabbed my gun and swung to the side of the tree facing the turkeys.
Letting out a light series of yelps on my mouth call, I was filled with elation when the pair gobbled in response. I figured it would be a matter of seconds before they popped into view, but as the minutes passed, I began to worry they were up to something weird.
All of a sudden, they gobbled to my hard right, on top of the ridge, and I glanced to see if they had come into view. Noticing a small hump in the terrain, I knew they had to be just behind that, so I slid out of my vest and onto the ground to crawl around the tree and set up on the side they were now on.
As soon as I got into position, they gobbled again, and I heard a turkey drumming just out of sight. I sat motionless for the better part of an hour, but the gobblers never materialized. Scratching my head, I wondered what they had done.
Questions began running through my head, but when it came down to it, I simply knew they must still be around because there was no chance they were aware of my presence. A few minutes later, the pair of turkeys gobbled again, directly from the spot of their original gobble.
Slightly irritated, but happy to be back in the game, I got back onto the other side of the tree and began battle again. After calling to them, and a few responses, the turkeys again swung to my right.
Scooting around the tree, I waited for one to stick his head up right down my gun barrel. I could hear drumming just out of sight, and I was bearing down hard when a turkey’s head popped into view.
Yet again, he had swung around me without gobbling and was far to my right. I had to watch him as he long-necked and looked for the hen without making his presence known. As fast as he had come into view, he was gone. “finicky rascals” I whispered to myself, knowing the turkeys were still in the area, but that I was going to have to do something different, I decided to make a move. Crawling the opposite side of the ridge of the turkeys, I stood up and began jogging out the ridge to get in front of where I figured the gobblers wanted to go.
Once I was 350 yards in front of the last place they had gobbled, I crossed onto their side, then began working my way back to them. To my surprise, they gobbled on their own roughly 150 yards from my location, and because of the thick timber, I was able to close another 50 yards and sat down on a small bench just under the crest of the ridge.
I let out a series of yelps on a mouth call and then hit it back immediately. Knowing they were probably going to come in silently again, I kept watching to my left and right.
Finally, I caught movement 40 yards to my right and watched as a gobbler walked behind a large tree. Swinging my gun, I had the red dot of the sight waiting for him when he came out the other side.
Alabama was tough sledding, but that’s why it is said to be one of the toughest states to hunt. Minimal turkeys and lots of public lands hunting pressure make it difficult, but a little bit of determination helped me punch a tag on a beautiful southern gobbler. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.