Back in Sports: March 30

20 Years Ago - 2002
PETERSBURG — Despite capturing 11 first places out of a total 17 events, the Hampshire boys track team was edged into second place by Musselman last Thursday in Moorefield.
The Applemen compiled a meet high score of 123 points, followed by Hampshire’s 112-point total. East Hardy finished in third place with 76 points, with Moorefield in fourth with 25 and Petersburg fifth with 16 points.
Sophomore Alex Lee won three individual events, the 100 (11.38), 200 (22.96) and the long jump (18’ -11”) and also anchored the first place 4X100 team which also included Tommy Marsh, Kyle Evans and Grant Meadows.
Jon Miller took two individual firsts by running the 1600 in 5:12 and the 800 in 2:16. He also teamed up with Calvin Streeter, Brad Guyer and Marty Graham to win the 4X400.
Grant Meadows’ time of 17.16 took the gold in the 110-meter high hurdle event. He also captured second place in the 200 meter dash with a time of 24.07.
Mahomet Murtadha, who won the 300 intermediate hurdles by streaking down the track in 44.11.
Andy Wilcox broke the tape over twenty seconds faster than the next closest finisher in the 3200 with a time of 11:19.
Tommy Marsh won the high jump by clearing the bar at 5’-6”. Guyer also placed fourth in the 400 meter run with a time of 59.96.
The 4X800 meter relay team also finished in second place behind East Hardy in a time of 9:51. That team was comprised of Wilcox, Miller, Guyer and Ryan Fields.
The next meet for the Trojan boys track team will be on Thursday when they entertain Moorefield, Berkeley Springs and Union in a quadrangular meet at Hampshire High. o
