Trojans blow past Golden Tornado for sectional title
SUNRISE SUMMIT – From the opening tip to the final buzzer, the Trojans conquered rival Keyser to capture the Region I, Section II championship 52-23.
Perhaps last year’s 42-41 sectional championship loss to Keyser was a motivating factor heading into Friday night.
“Losing to Keyser on a buzzer beater last year was definitely devastating,” said senior Hannah Ault.
“But this year, we not only beat Keyser, we blew them out, so the revenge felt nice and took away that devastation from last year.”
Unlike recent back-and-forth battles between KHS and HHS, this was a completely lopsided affair.
After a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem sung by Delilah Knight, The Summit was rocking with Trojan fans boisterously rooting for the Green and White.
The energy from the stands was picked up on the court as Hampshire started the game in near perfect fashion.
Izzy Blomquist hit an opening 2-point field goal to give HHS a 2-0 lead.
Then it was Blomquist draining a three from downtown for a 5-0 advantage.
Senior Carisma Shanholtz swished a trey at the 6:10 mark for an 8-0 lead, forcing Keyser head coach Josh Blowe to call a timeout.
The timeout did little to slow the momentum as the gym remained at a fever pitch.
Defensively, the Trojans continued to make stop after stop, which led to Hannah Ault hitting a shot from beyond the arc to give HHS an 11-0 advantage.
Then it was the monster in the middle, Liz Pryor’s turn to attack the basket and score a bucket giving HHS a 13-0 lead.
“All we talked about all week was getting to the rim,” said HHS coach Troy Crane.
“We shot the ball well in practice and when we saw it falling, it helped our confidence.”
With shots falling on the offensive end, the Trojan defense had plenty of fuel to keep Keyser off the scoreboard until the 3:03 mark in the first quarter.
“There was a lot of energy in the building tonight, and we didn’t match that energy. We looked like a deer in headlights,” said Keyser coach Josh Blowe.
Hampshire led 21-5 heading into the second quarter and the Golden Tornado needed to make a run and make it fast.
Led by Autumn Kerchner who finished with 20 of Keyser’s 23 points, the Golden Tornado outscored HHS in the second quarter 12-9 to make it 30-17 at intermission.
“I thought she played really well,” said Blowe of Kerchner’s performance.
“For a sophomore to come in here and do that, it was amazing. I hope that I’m never a part of a game that only one girls scores a basket for you.”
As Blowe alluded to, Keyser tallied a total of 8 fields goals, scored all by Autumn Kerchner. The other 3 points scored by KHS were at the free throw line.
After halftime the Trojan defense continued to crush Keyser as they allowed just 6 points and 1 field goal the entire second half.
“When Liz was in foul trouble, that was when Kerchner got her points,” said Crane.
“But with Liz in, our man-to-man was really working well.”
The Trojans held a nearly-insurmountable lead 44-19 entering the fourth quarter and Hampshire didn’t let off the gas as they outscored KHS 8-4 over the final eight minutes of play.
“We talked about focus and how focus was a big thing,” said Izzy Blomquist.
The standout Hampshire point guard finished with a team high 16 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds.
Senior Liz Pryor had an excellent showing scoring 10 points with 6 rebounds.
“It feels good, we deserved it,” said Pryor after the game.
Senior Hannah Ault finished with 12 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals.
A nice surprise off the bench for HHS was the play of Della Knight who finished with 9 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks and a steal.
“I thought Della came in and her length helped shut them down,” said Crane.
Mulledy Jane Cook played her role to perfection scoring 2 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks and 3 steals.
Also scoring for HHS was Carisma Shanholtz with 3 points and 4 rebounds.
In addition, Coach Crane mentioned he was impressed with Kora McBride’s efforts off the bench which helped stall Keyser’s offense.
“Credit to them, we couldn’t throw it in the ocean and they made everything,” said Golden Tornado coach Blowe.
“They brought the energy and the effort.”
Next up
The Trojans (13-10) host Oak Glen (11-13) today, Wednesday, March 1 for a berth to states.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at The Summit.
Oak Glen defeated Weir 52-48 in the Region I, Section I semifinal but lost to North Marion 93-53 in the sectional championship.
If you are planning to attend the Hampshire vs. Oak Glen regional championship game, tickets must be purchased online in advance.
Admission: $8 adults, $5 students.
