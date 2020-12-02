Once you come out of the woods with your prize buck, make sure it’s featured in this month’s “Your Season’s Best – Whitetails & Bears” edition.
After all, you and your hunting success are what the special section on Dec. 30 is all about.
Send us your photos along with all the pertinent information about your hunt and we’ll include it in our 18th annual edition of “Your Season’s Best – Whitetails & Bears.”
And please don’t feel like we only want trophies. If you’re proud of your harvest, we are proud to publish it.
Photos will be accepted at the Hampshire Review office until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18.
Email your picture and information to ads@hampshirereview.com or you can mail it to us at P.O. Box 1036, Romney, WV 26757. If it’s more convenient, just drop the information off at our office, 74 W. Main St.
Our only request is that you please include the name of the hunter, date and (relative) location of the kill with your picture. Make sure we have your name and phone number in case we have any questions.
If it’s the first deer you ever shot, let us know that too. We’ll feature first kills on a special page.
Only color photos will be accepted, and they will be returned if they are accompanied with a self-addressed, stamped envelope.
If you would like to highlight your business in this year’s edition, give us a call at 304-822-3871. Our advertising deadline is Friday, Dec. 18. ο
