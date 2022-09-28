The Final Round of the Gary Crane Cup for 2022 will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Capon Springs Resort. The day will start with lunch in the dining hall at 12:30 p.m., followed by tee times beginning at 1 p.m. The cost for lunch plus 18 holes of golf with a cart is just $25.
If you’ve never played at Capon Springs, you really should set aside that afternoon and play there. The quaint, old-fashioned charm of the course is a refreshing change of pace from other venues. The course is always in immaculate condition, and it offers a real challenge to golfers of all skill levels.Come on out and join us as we crown both a gross and a net champion for the 2022 Crane Cup. Even if you don’t want to be part of the competition, enjoy a relaxing round of golf at a great price on one of the area’s truly great courses.
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation will sponsor a BINGO event on Friday, Oct. 14, at the Conference Center at Hampshire Park. The doors will open at 5 p.m. and games will run from 6 until 9 p.m. Concessions, including hamburgers, hot dogs, fries, chips, candy, and drinks, will be available at the Conference Center before and during the games.
Rates for the event will be as follows:
Book of 16 game cards will cost $15; 2nd book of 16 game cards will cost $10.
Payouts for winners will be based on the number of players: 50 and under payout is $40 per winner; 51 to 99 payout is $50 per winner; 100 and over payout is $70 per winner.
In addition to BINGO, we will feature other games of chance, including a 50/50 raffle and “The Joker’s Wild,” a game in which two lucky winners will be able to choose a card with a chance to win a $500 jackpot that will grow each week that the winning card isn’t chosen. Come on out for an enjoyable evening of playing the games that young and old alike love to play.
Rentals at the Conference Center at Hampshire Park
The Conference Center at Hampshire Park is complete and ready for rentals.
The 6,600-square-foot facility is heated and air conditioned for year-round use and is available for a variety of functions, including:
10. Camps for Organizations
11. Anniversary Celebrations
Rental rates will be as follows:
Two-Hour Block (Anytime between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.): $125
Four-Hour Block (8 a.m. until noon; 1 until 5 p.m.; 6 until 10 p.m.): $250
A $100 refundable security deposit is required for all rentals.
Amenities at the Conference Center include a fully-stocked commercial kitchen, a dining hall/meeting room that will seat 299 people, restroom and shower facilities, WiFi access and a private conference room.
If you have questions about rentals, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300 any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.; stop by our office at 90 North High Street in Romney during those same hours; or email us at parks@hampshirewv.com
Rentals at Old Capon Bridge Middle School
The gymnasium, cafeteria, and kitchen at Old Capon Bridge Middle School are available for rentals. Guidelines for their use will be as follows:
1. Frequently clean hands and utensils with sanitary wipes, hand sanitizer or soap and water
2. Nothing attached to walls (tape or nails)
3. Sweep all floors and place all trash in trash cans
4. Smoking is prohibited on school grounds
New rates for rentals will be as follows:
Two-hour block (Anytime between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.): $75 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
Four-Hour Block (8 a.m. – noon; 1-5 p.m.; 6-10 p.m.): $150 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
Full Day (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.): $300 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
To rent these facilities, call us at 304-822-7300, or you may contact us via email at parks@hampshirewv.com. Don’t miss this chance to hold your event in our newly renovated facilities. o
