Larry See

The Final Round of the Gary Crane Cup for 2022 will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Capon Springs Resort. The day will start with lunch in the dining hall at 12:30 p.m., followed by tee times beginning at 1 p.m. The cost for lunch plus 18 holes of golf with a cart is just $25.

If you’ve never played at Capon Springs, you really should set aside that afternoon and play there. The quaint, old-fashioned charm of the course is a refreshing change of pace from other venues. The course is always in immaculate condition, and it offers a real challenge to golfers of all skill levels.Come on out and join us as we crown both a gross and a net champion for the 2022 Crane Cup. Even if you don’t want to be part of the competition, enjoy a relaxing round of golf at a great price on one of the area’s truly great courses.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.