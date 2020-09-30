SUNRISE SUMMIT – Good news: the Trojans improved vastly defensively, holding Jefferson to just 3 goals compared to 16 in their matchup earlier this season. Bad news: the Trojans scored zero goals in their last 3 games, which included losses to Hedgesville 5-0, Jefferson 3-0 and Frankfort 3-0.
“I think we are getting too set trying to shut down the other team and playing defense too much,” said Coach Robby Hott.
“Against Jefferson, we added a 2nd holding mid to contain and that is what we intended to do was shut them down defensively, and that was a great accomplishment for us. But definitely we need to push the ball in the other direction sooner than later. We had them frustrated on their heels and arguing amongst each other which I have never seen from a Jefferson team before.”
Although the defense has taken precedence in terms of priorities, the offense has been sacrificed.
“That was definitely evident on Saturday,” Coach Hott confirmed.
The 3-0 loss to the Falcons in Short Gap over the weekend stung as the Trojans were able to come away with victory earlier this season 6-2.
“We tried to play more defense but nobody stepped up and led the offensive push,” explained Hott.
“What was I was afraid of on Saturday was that when we play the Hedgesvilles, Musselmans and Jeffersons of the eastern panhandle and then we step to a Frankfort and they play whole different style of soccer.”
This week the Trojans look to get their offense back in a groove as they play Keyser, Musselman and Washington. o
