An analysis of coach salaries in Hampshire County
Quick – tell me who is the highest paid state employee?
Jim Justice? No.
WVU President Gordon Gee? Nope.
Covid Czar Clay Marsh? Nada.
I’ll give you a hint: the “Giant Clam,” better known as the WVU Coliseum holds the answer.
Still not sure?
The correct answer is WVU basketball coach Bob Huggins.
The much beloved “Huggy Bear” was the highest paid state employee with a salary of over $4 million in 2021.
In fact, since 2019, on average, the top 3 state employee incomes are affiliated with WVU athletics.
Bob Huggins – Basketball Coach WVU
2019: 4.00 million 21-10
2020: 4.05 million 19-10
2021: 4.03 million 16-17
Neal Brown – Football Coach WVU
2019: 3.30 million
2020: 3.10 million
2021: 3.05 million
Shane Lyons – Athletic Director WVU
2019: 1.05 million
2020: 1.07 million
2021: 1.05 million
This Mountaineer trio has pocketed over $24 million in state funds since 2019. To be clear, these numbers do not include any sponsorship or endorsement deals.
Unlike college coaches, high school coaches are on the opposite end of the spectrum.
My focus this week steers away from the millionaires in Morgantown and shines a light on the salary schedule for athletics regarding head coaches and assistant coaches at Romney Middle, Capon Bridge Middle and Hampshire High.
Current coaching environment
Often overlooked, coaches commit an extraordinary amount of time outside of games and practices, in order to do their job to the best of their ability.
Now more than ever, coaches must clear a long list of barriers paying for classes and taking tests to earn proper credentials and clearances.
Concussion testing, CPR certification and background checks are all required before blowing a whistle.
Nowadays, coaches are asked to maintain their poise in the face of challenging and often-heated circumstances. Angry know-it-all parents are quick to expose a coach’s weakness and launch vicious attacks, hurling insults from the stands or voicing their displeasures on social media.
In addition to maintaining composure, more time is being demanded of coaches, especially at the high school level with 3-week windows, flex days and off-season workouts.
Nobody is coaching to get rich. They do it for the love of the game and the opportunity to teach kids important lessons about life. Just because they love what they do, it doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be fairly compensated.
County pay scale
Across West Virginia, 55 different county school boards are in charge of setting pay scales for coaches. Here in Hampshire, the pay scale is actually very simple without much math involved.
The last time the BOE updated the salary schedule for athletics was July 1, 2017, said athletic director Trey Stewart, however, no additional funding was added.
HHS Total: $67,679
RMS Total: $13,965
CBMS Total: $13,965
County Total: $95,609
Pressed for comparison
When comparing wages from county to county, there is not a “generally accepted” pay scale. Some counties pay coaches based on the number of years of experience.
Others use a percentage ratio in combination with their education level. Some counties pay 1.5 the rate of compensation when coaching a team with both genders (for example swimming, cross country and track).
With 55 different pay scales in 55 uniquely different counties, it’s challenging to identify a fair rate of pay.
Is it fair to compare Hampshire with Kanawha? Not in the least bit.
How about Hardy or Mineral?
Both counties have 2 high schools, not 1.
The financial disparity and population density in the Eastern Panhandle eliminates Jefferson, Morgan and Berkeley counties. The lack of people in Grant, Tucker and Pendleton makes those counties obsolete for comparison as well.
Perhaps the best match for comparison is nearby Preston County.
Preston, like Hampshire, features only 1 high school across the entire county.
Both schools are classified by the WVSSAC as AAA. Preston has around 1,200 students while Hampshire hovers near 900.
Preston has 651 square miles of land while Hampshire has 645.
Preston relies largely on the Morgantown metropolitan area, while Hampshire is propped up by Winchester.
As far as athletics, Preston and Hampshire are on a level playing field in most sports.
Last April, the Preston County Board of Education voted unanimously to approve pay raises for coaches at the high school and middle schools.
Altogether, the base salary budget for Preston coaches at the high school and middle school was $110,191, as reported by Kathy Plum of WV News.
In addition, 2 other parts of the coaches’ salary package was not included in that total.
Those head coaches with experience of 5 to 9 years received an additional $500 while $1,000 was handed out to coaches with 10-plus years on the job.
A similar package was approved for assistant coaches as well, with payouts of $250 and $500 respectively.
Roughly, the total cost for the tenure package at Preston was an additional $5,750.
The 3rd aspect of the salary package was incentive based. The head coach earned an additional $500 while each assistant received $250 when his or her teams or individuals qualified for states.
WVNews reported a rough total of $5,750 would have been paid out to Preston Knight coaches who qualified for states in the 2019-20 seasons.
It’s no secret that coaches often pay out-of-pocket for expenses, oftentimes incurred by travel expenses associated with competing in states (unless you believe the coach should leave their wife/husband and children at home).
A bonus check of $500 is a nice gesture and a token of appreciation for a job well done.
Preston Total: $110,191 + (Tenure $5,750) + (Playoff $5,750) = $121,691.
Hampshire Total: $95,609.
The budget for coaches at Preston exceeds Hampshire by roughly $26,000.
Health crisis
According to the World Health Organization, regular physical activity and playing sports help prevent diseases such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes and breast cancer. It also helps prevent hypertension, overweight and obesity. Playing sports has shown to improve mental health and quality of life.
Unfortunately, West Virginia continuously ranks at the bottom for overall health.
A recent survey based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Adolescent Health Measurement Initiative states West Virginia has the highest percentage of overweight children.
Perhaps more than ever, West Virginia needs to invest in the health of its future.
Athletics offer an opportunity for kids to compete while learning how to improve their physical and mental health.
Winning games and building lifelong friendships are just a few of the added benefits.
To improve the health of adolescents, there needs to be an emphasis on encouraging more participation in sports, and that starts with having qualified coaches in place.
Not just qualified head coaches, but quality assistants as well. And not just 1 assistant, but multiple assistants, especially sports with large rosters.
Travel Difficulties
Logistics play a part in the difficulties that face some Hampshire County student-athletes when trying to participate in athletics, including travel to and from school.
The board should identify and attempt to provide reasonable solutions to these unique challenges.
As of now, only 1 bus runs to Capon Bridge to take kids home after practice. That bus is funded by the TAA.
Perhaps funds could be allocated for transportation that sends fuel-efficient vans to take kids home after practices in multiple directions.
Not long ago, 3 buses dispersed in multiple directions to take kids home in the evenings. That was funded through a grant. As fuel prices soar, parents from the outskirts of Hampshire might be more reluctant to sign their kid up for sports.
This responsibility should fall on the feet of the school system to provide a reasonable option for commuting.
Fuel-saving passenger vans have been approved for travel by the WVSSAC and perhaps now is the best time to revisit transportation costs.
Conclusion
In my opinion, the Hampshire Board of Education should revisit the salary schedule for athletics with the mindset of increasing the number of paid assistants while offering other incentives that reaffirm the importance of high quality coaches.
Participation in athletics can be directly correlated with the success of a program and the continuity of the coaching staff.
The bond between coaches and players is paramount for long-term success.
With a multitude of options at their disposal, I strongly believe the Hampshire County school board can construct a reasonable salary schedule for coaches matching the current environment of today with a vision towards the future. o
