Walk To Be Fit is scheduled to begin again on April 1, 2023. To register for the program, just stop by any FNB Bank location (Fort Ashby, Romney, Hampshire Square, or Capon Bridge), the Hampshire Wellness and Fitness Center at Hampshire Square, or the HCP&R Office at 90 North High Street in Romney.
When you register, don’t forget to pick up your free pedometer and your tally sheet to log the miles that you walk.
We will recognize four milestones this year: 100, 250, 500, and 1,000 miles.
When you reach one of those milestones, or when your tally sheet is filled, just return it to the location where you picked it up, and we will contact you when you are eligible for a prize.
Walking is great exercise on the path to a healthier lifestyle, and what could be better than receiving some nice prizes for your efforts? That’s what Walk To Be Fit is all about.
The pursuit of the Gray Crane Cup for 2023 begins on Tuesday, April 11, when we travel to Valley View Golf Course in Moorefield for the first of our six qualifiers.
The cost for 18 holes of golf with a cart will be just $25, and the first tee times begin at 1 p.m. The format for the competition will be the same as previous years.
Those wishing to compete for the Cup must play in at least three of the six qualifiers and turn in their scorecards to the pro shop after the round.
From those scores, a handicap will be tabulated and applied at the Final Round, which will be held at Capon Springs Resort in October.
Both a gross and a net champion will be crowned at the Final Round. Mike Ryan (gross) and Greg Corley (net) are the defending champions.
The rest of the outings have been tentatively scheduled as follows: May 9 – The Woods; June 13 – Franklin; July 11 – The Pines in Morgantown; Aug. 8 – Locust Hill; Sept. 12 – Canaan.
Even if you’re not interested in competing for the Crane Cup, come on out and join us for a relaxing round of golf at a great price on one of the area’s premiere courses.
Rentals at the Conference Center at Hampshire Park
The Conference Center at Hampshire Park is available for rentals.
The 6,600-square-foot facility is heated and air conditioned for year-round use and is available for a variety of functions, including:
• Camps for Organizations
• Anniversary Celebrations
Rental rates will be as follows:
Two-Hour Block (Anytime between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.): $125
Four-Hour Block (8 a.m. until noon; 1 until 5 p.m.; 6 until 10 p.m.): $250
A $100 refundable security deposit is required for all rentals. Amenities at the Conference Center include a fully-stocked commercial kitchen, a dining hall/meeting room that will seat 299 people, restroom and shower facilities, WiFi access, a private conference room, and a state-of-the-art sound system.
If you have questions about rentals, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300 any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.; stop by our office at 90 North High Street in Romney during those same hours; or email us at parks@hampshirewv.com.
Rentals at Old Capon Bridge Middle School
The gymnasium, cafeteria, and kitchen at Old Capon Bridge Middle School are available for rentals. Guidelines for their use will be as follows:
1. Frequently clean hands and utensils with sanitary wipes, hand sanitizer or soap and water
2. Nothing attached to walls (tape or nails)
3. Sweep all floors and place all trash in trash cans
4. Smoking is prohibited on school grounds
New rates for rentals will be as follows:
Two-hour block (Anytime between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.): $75 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
Four-Hour Block (8 a.m. – noon; 1-5 p.m.; 6-10 p.m.): $150 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
Full Day (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.): $300 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
To rent these facilities, call us at 304-822-7300, or you may contact us via email at parks@hampshirewv.com.
Get your reservation in now so you don’t miss this chance to hold your event in our newly renovated facilities. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.