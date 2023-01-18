Although there is always something to do outside, rarely does anyone talk about the post-season depression that sets in after deer or turkey season.
I was really lucky this past fall and was able to spend nearly 90 days chasing deer over five different states, and although it was a grind, somehow I didn’t experience any burnout as I have in the past.
Maybe it was because I kept myself in the game by adapting to the ever-changing deer pattern better than ever, or maybe it’s just because I love doing this so much, but for whatever reason, this year was exceptionally hard for me to put my deer hunting gear away.
I have found myself sitting on my couch, watching hunting shows with my bow in hand, just to relive some of the memories from the season.
With that being said, I do have some ideas to cope with my post-deer season depression.
To be honest, I’ve never been much of a small game hunter. Sure, I grew up chasing squirrels and rabbits, but I never got too serious about it.
This year, I intend to go pretty deep down the rabbit hole, no pun intended, of chasing small critters through the brush patches and timber between West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
Although it isn’t nearly the same as hunting something with antlers, it should help the sting of the off-season a little bit.
Although I spend a lot of time scouting already, I intend to dive deeper into preparing for next season.
I may even travel to a few other states and camp to scout, as Ohio left a really bad taste in my mouth since it kicked my tail so hard in the three days I was there.
Hopefully, with a little boot work, I’ll be able to get on a nicer buck next year.
Along with scouting falls shed hunting. Shed hunting in this part of the country is pretty difficult unless you have a magnet for a late-season food source, but over the past few years, I have begun to get a little better at it, and intend to keep putting boots on the ground with hopes of finding bones.
In all honesty, I have yet to find a shed antler to a buck that I recognize from trail cameras or sightings, simply because the deer around here rotate a lot during the late season, but it is nice to stack a collection of antlers in the corner.
I intend to write a larger article on this later, but this winter, I am throwing the idea around of applying for a few different western tags since I have preference points built up in quite a few different states.
At the moment, I could most likely draw a few different mule deer tags, so that is certainly an option. I also intend to apply for a New Mexico elk tag, so there will be a lot of research going on throughout the next few months as I try to build a syllabus of different tags I could apply for.
Right now, I have exactly 2.5 months until I point my truck south for the first turkey trip of the season, which seems like an eternity.
Between now and then, I plan to keep myself as busy as possible with the odds and ends that it takes to be consistently successful. Sometimes I ask myself why I continue to put so much effort into my lifestyle when everyone else my age is doing other things with their life, but I keep coming back to the fact that many people do not have a passion for something like I do, so I owe it to myself to put everything I can into it.
When I’m too old to hike around the hills and hollers that I call home, at least I’ll have a few stories to tell. o
