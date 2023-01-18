Hampshire County Parks and Recreation will sponsor its next BINGO! event on Friday, January 20, at the Conference Center at Hampshire Park.
The doors will open at 5 p.m., and games will run from 6 until 9 p.m. Concessions, including hamburgers, hot dogs, fries, chips, candy and drinks, will be available at the Conference Center before and during the games. Rates for the event will be as follows:
Book of 16 game cards will cost $15; second book of 16 game cards will cost $10.
Payouts for winners will be based on the number of players:
50 and under payout is $40 per winner; 51 to 99 payout is $50 per winner; 100 and over payout is $70 per winner.
In addition to BINGO, we will feature other games of chance, including “The Joker’s Wild,” a game in which two lucky winners will be able to choose a card with a chance to win a jackpot of $875 that will grow each week that the winning card isn’t chosen.
Come on out for an enjoyable evening of playing the games that young and old alike love to play.
Christmas Festival of Lights Fund Drive
The Christmas Festival of Lights Fund Drive now stands at $750 after we received generous donations from D&G Equipment Sales and Giffin’s Funeral Home last week. We concluded our 10th annual Christmas Festival of Lights at Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park on Sunday, January 1, and the response was terrific. Nearly 6,000 vehicles toured the lights, and estimating modestly that each vehicle contained three people, almost 18,000 people attended the Festival.
The Hampshire County Commission and the Parks and Recreation Board have made significant contributions, both monetary and maintenance, in support of the Festival, and both are committed to supporting it in the future.
But we also want to give the individual citizens and the business community of Hampshire County the opportunity to show their support for the project so we can truly make the Festival something that we can all be proud of. In that vein, we are kicking off our ninth annual Christmas Festival of Lights Fund Drive. Our goal is to raise $10,000 to purchase additional displays so we can light up the area above the amphitheater and the middle of the park, to add an additional four-foot section to our giant Christmas tree, and to make necessary repairs to the existing displays. Contributors will be listed in the following categories:
Santa Club – This category will include all individuals and businesses that contribute $1,000 or more. Their names will be listed on professionally prepared placards on a lighted board that will be displayed on the back of the amphitheater where everyone visiting the Festival will see it.
Santa’s Helpers – This category will include those who contribute $500. Their names will be listed on professionally prepared placards on another lighted board on the back of the amphitheater.
Elves – These will include those who contribute $250. They will be listed on smaller placards farther down the second lighted board.
Reindeer – This category will include all those who contribute up to $100. They will be listed on smaller placards farther down the second lighted board. Donations of any size are appreciated. If you just want to send in $5 or $10, every contribution helps make the Festival that much better in 2023. And we’ll list every contributor, no matter how big or how small the contribution, on our website, hampshirecountyparks.com.
We are conducting our Fund Drive during January and February so we can take advantage of the after-Christmas sales that most dealers offer.
Don’t miss out on your chance to help make the Christmas Festival of Lights an event that our entire county can cherish for years to come.
Contributions may be mailed to HCP&R, P.O. Box 213, Romney, WV 26757, or delivered to the HCP&R Office at 90 North High Street any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
If you’d like us to pick up your contribution, give us a call at 304-822-7300, or email us at parks@hampshirewv.com, and we’ll make the necessary arrangements to pick up your donation at your home or place of business. Thank you for your support of this project!
Pavilion and Park Reservations
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, HCP&R began taking pavilion and park reservations for the 2023 season. The rental season extends from April 15 through Oct. 15. Before and after those dates, running water will not be available in any of our parks. Pavilions for picnics, family reunions, or any other outdoor gathering may be rented at either Hampshire Park or Central Hampshire Park.
Prices for the entire day run from $35 to $45, depending on the size of the pavilion rented. You may also rent the amphitheater at Central Hampshire for only $55 per day.
If you have a larger gathering, you may want to rent an entire park, either at Green Spring Park ($40 to $95, depending on facilities desired) or Camp Walker ($65 for the whole park the entire day). All our parks now have electric outlets, running water and restroom facilities.
To rent a pavilion or park, or just to get more information, call the HCP&R office any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 304-822-7300, or you may stop by the office at 90 North High Street in Romney during those hours.
We will also accept reservations via our email at parks@hampshirewv.com. Don’t forget to get your reservations in early so you don’t miss out on that special place for your picnic or outing.
Rentals at the Conference Center at Hampshire Park
The Conference Center at Hampshire Park is complete and ready for rentals.
The 6,600-square-foot facility is heated and air conditioned for year-round use and is available for a variety of functions, including:
• BINGO!
• 4-H Camp
• Weddings
• Wedding Receptions
• Baby Showers
• Business Meetings
• Business Conferences
• Family Reunions
• Birthday Parties
• Retreats
• Camps for Organizations
• Anniversary Celebrations
• Craft Shows
• Class Reunions
• Picnics
Rental rates will be as follows:
Two-Hour Block (Anytime between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.): $125
Four-Hour Block (8 a.m. until noon; 1 until 5 p.m.; 6 until 10 p.m.): $250
Full Day Rental: $500
A $100 refundable security deposit is required for all rentals.Amenities at the Conference Center include a fully-stocked commercial kitchen, a dining hall/meeting room that will seat 299 people, restroom and shower facilities, WiFi access and a private conference room. If you have questions about rentals, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300 any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.; stop by our office at 90 North High Street in Romney during those same hours; or email us at parks@hampshirewv.com.
