SLANESVILLE — When Cole Shaffer faced his 10-point buck in Slanesville on Thanksgiving, it could only have been described as a rematch.
A rematch that, this time, Shaffer won.
Slanesville’s Shaffer bagged his familiar 10-pointer with a 17–1/2 inch spread last week, a monster that he actually shot with a bow at the beginning of last November.
“I’ve had history with this buck,” Shaffer said.
“I tracked it for 700 yards (last year) and didn’t find him, looked very hard the rest of the week and did not have success. He showed up a week later on camera with a hole through both sides of him.”
He said he hunted the very same buck the rest of the year, but didn’t succeed in bringing him down.
Until last Thursday, at around 7:30 a.m.
“The beginning of this hunting season, I knew I wanted to kill him,” Shaffer said, explaining that he did some intense research to find out the buck’s pattern and routine. “With rifle season, I decided to hunt him hard and every day the 1st week.”
During Thanksgiving week, Shaffer said he had eyes on the buck on Monday evening chasing a doe, but he couldn’t get a shot. Tuesday and Wednesday passed with no luck, but as Thursday morning dawned and Shaffer moved his tree stand, his luck began to change.
“When I was going to sit down, I caught a glimpse (of him) out of the corner of my eye...I then grabbed the gun and shot him without hesitation,” he recounted.
“I tried to keep my composure but could not. Eighty yards down over the hill the buck was laying there, and I could not get to him fast enough.”
It was a fast kill, Shaffer explained, with his Mauser .308 Win mag. He said he religiously uses a 300 SAUM, but Thursday’s kill was a little different.
Shaffer said he’s been hunting since he was 10, when his dad, Darrin Shaffer, used to take him squirrel hunting and deer hunting.
“My dad has taught me everything that I know,” he said.
Shaffer had been hunting with his dad last week, but was flying solo when he brought down the big buck in Slanesville on Thursday. ο
