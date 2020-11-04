Frankie Amore runs for 286 yards to pace Patriot win 42-7
CHARLES TOWN – On the eve of Halloween, the moon was full as a cold drizzle sprinkled Terry L. Marcus stadium, but the scariest sight for the Trojan defense was seeing senior QB Frankie Amore with the pigskin in his palms.
The Patriot standout averaged 20.4 yards per carry on 14 rushes for 286 yards while scoring 1 rushing touchdown and tossing another.
“They were successful running the football because they executed well,” said Hampshire Coach Aaron Rule.
“They blocked down on our D-Line, kicked out our ends and wrapped up on our LBs to a T.”
The Pat offense mimicked the “3 yards and cloud of dust” mentality seen decades ago, as they combined for 437 yards on the ground with 49 rushing attempts to average 8.9 yards per carry.
“We are over analyzing and overthinking things defensively instead of just going out there and running to the football with relentless pursuit and being playmakers,” remarked Coach Rule.
Washington attempted only 2 passes throughout the game and the lone completion was a 2-yard touchdown toss from Frankie Amore to Tyler Meisenzahl in the 2nd quarter.
From start to finish, the men in red controlled the game as Washington jumped out to a 14-0 lead after the 1st quarter, then added another 21 points in the 2nd stanza to take a 35-0 lead.
Trailing by 5 touchdowns, the Trojans didn’t quit, as the offensive line did a solid job blocking to create an open lane for RB Stephen Leonard, who rumbled down the sideline for a 37-yard touchdown. Senior Christian Hicks drilled the PAT to give HHS 7 points just before halftime.
Neither team was able to gain any traction after halftime, but Washington’s focus was to run out the clock and remain healthy for postseason play.
The Pats added their final touchdown in the 4th quarter as their subs were given an opportunity to play and backup QB Rodrigo Delgado tallied the touchdown.
It was evident for those who follow Hampshire that the team went away from its traditional throw-first offense. The Trojans ran the ball 29 times for a total of 69 yards compared to 16 passing attempts with 4 completions.
Credit Coach Rule for trying to use some creativity to throw off the Pat defense using the wildcat formation with WR Trevor Sardo receiving snaps.
“Our thought process is get the ball in the hands of our better athletes,” explained Rule.
“We put the ball in Sardo, (Alex) Hott and (Nevin) Ludwick’s hands early on in hopes to establish a run game. We are very young at the slots and those guys are still very green when it comes to blocking and route running and it showed
Friday night.”
Coach Rule was quick to point out that while inexperience may be a factor, it’s still not an excuse.
“If you are in the game, you have to become a playmaker in order to open up our offense. The plays are there; we just have to start executing. We are in week 9 now and we still aren’t running routes correctly and we are running the wrong patterns on our bread and butter pass play that we installed on day 1.”
While the defense had a tough game, 1 player did standout on the turf: Asher Landis.
“Defensively Asher was around the ball and involved in just about every play,” praised Rule. Landis finished the game with 10 tackles, 2 tackles for a loss and 1 forced fumble.
The Trojans (2-7) will wrap up the regular season on Friday at home against class ‘A’ Moorefield.
The Yellow Jackets (3-2) are in the hunt to clinch a berth into the playoffs and a win against a ‘AAA’ school would be a significant boost.
Coach Matt Altabello inherited a Moorefield program in 2018 that was on a 16-game losing streak. Last year, the Yellow Jackets won 6 games and made the playoffs before bowing out to Pendleton County 26-7.
This year, Moorefield has knocked off Pocahontas 38-6, Tucker County 44-28 and Herbert Hoover 24-22.
The 2 defeats were at the hands of East Hardy 6-0 and Ritchie County 28-21.
Keep an eye out for Matthew Jenkins at QB who leads the team in rushing. Another star for the Jackets is special teams standout Atikilt Tamiru who handles the punting and kicking duties.
Defensively Malachi Hinger will be a force on the D-Line and LB Vincent Cyrus has the ability to drag down any RB.
Hampshire has a decisive advantage in the all-time series, winning 17 games and losing 5.
The 2 teams played annually starting in 1964, however the series stalled after 1984 due to the Great Flood of 1985 that made roads impassable between the 2 neighboring counties.
There has only been 1 game played since the Great Flood and that was in 2004 when Moorefield edged HHS 13-10 at Rannells Field.
Kickoff is scheduled for Friday night at 7 p.m. o
