Katie Dice

Katie Dice enjoyed running on the new course at FHS.

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

SHORT GAP – The Frankfort Invitational is one of the staples on the schedule for HHS cross country and this year was no different, except it was very different. 

A new cross country trail was created at Frankfort High School due to the construction of a new elementary school nearby.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.