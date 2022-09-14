SHORT GAP – The Frankfort Invitational is one of the staples on the schedule for HHS cross country and this year was no different, except it was very different.
A new cross country trail was created at Frankfort High School due to the construction of a new elementary school nearby.
“I thought it was a great course,” said coach Bill Lipps.
“It was an easier course and I think everyone enjoyed it.”
Senior Katie Dice had a standout performance for HHS finishing in 12th place (23:59).
“Today I felt really good,” said Dice.
“If you treat your practice like a meet, you’ll treat your meet like a practice,” explained Dice as to her mindset on the course.
Although Dice liked the old course because of the downhill finish, she was pleased with the overall layout of the trail.
“It was easier to stick with because it was mostly flat,” said Dice. “I probably like this one better because it doesn’t seem as long.”
29th Frankfort Invitational
8. Giovanna Matthews – 23:03
18. Peyton Asbury – 25:13
24. Ambrielle Odom – 26:13
31. Elowyn Boward – 27:33
22. Mason Cardamone – 20:25
55. Josiah Lester – 24:18
2. Mercersburg Academy – 60
*Hampshire did not have 5 runners finish, therefore boys team score was incomplete
