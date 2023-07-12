MORGANTOWN – Junior right-handed pitcher Carlson Reed and junior outfielder Braden Barry were selected 2023 MLB Draft on Monday.
Reed was taken in the fourth round, 104th overall, by the Pittsburgh Pirates, while Barry was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth round, 244th overall.
The two become the 106th and 107th Mountaineers to be chosen in the MLB Draft all time, including 37 during coach Randy Mazey’s tenure (2013-present).
The Mountaineers have had at least one player taken in 10 of the last 11 years and all but four drafts since 1984.
WVU has also had multiple players taken in the first-year player draft nine of the last 10 years, the only exception being the five-round 2020 draft.
Reed is the highest-drafted Mountaineer since Alek Manoah went 11th overall by the Blue Jays in 2019.
He is also the first WVU player taken by Pittsburgh since pitcher Kim West in 1972
The Marietta, Georgia native went 2-1 on the mound this past season with seven saves in 25 appearances while putting up a 2.61 ERA and striking out 60 in 38.0 innings.
Against Big 12 competition, he had a 1.76 ERA while holding opponents to a .167 batting average.
An All-Big 12 first-team selection in 2023, Reed struck out 136 batters in 110.1 innings in his career.
Overall, he went 6-7 with a 4.98 ERA and seven saves.
Reed was also included on the NCBWA Midseason Stopper of the Year Watch List and was an ABCA All-Region second-team honoree.
Barry is coming off a strong season in which he hit .290 with eight home runs, 19 doubles, four triples, 44 RBI, and 57 runs scored, starting every game in center field.
He also used his plus speed to steal 24 bases and play stellar defense to the tune of a .992 fielding percentage while making highlight-reel plays.
An All-Big 12 second-team selection in 2023, the Louisville native hit .282 with 14 home runs, 34 doubles, 76 RBI, 95 runs scored, and 44 stolen bases in 149 games played. Barry’s selection also makes it two straight years the WVU center fielder was taken in the draft as Victor Scott II was selected in the fifth round by the Cardinals in 2022. o
