Reed and Berry

Carlson Reed (left) and Braden Barry were selected in the 2023 MLB Draft on Monday. 

MORGANTOWN – Junior right-handed pitcher Carlson Reed and junior outfielder Braden Barry were selected 2023 MLB Draft on Monday.

Reed was taken in the fourth round, 104th overall, by the Pittsburgh Pirates, while Barry was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth round, 244th overall.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.