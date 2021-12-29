Shanholtz clutch as Hampshire rallies to beat Preston 71-61
SUNRISE SUMMIT – Coming off double-digit losses in back-to-back games, the Trojans needed a win before Santa Claus arrived in town.
The win over Preston looked frosty with 7:15 left in the 4th as the Knights held a 52-48 lead.
“We knew we had to strap up and not give them any room,” described Easton Shanholtz about the Trojan defense.
Hampshire held Preston nearly scoreless for the next 5 minutes, outscoring the Knights 15-2 during that stretch.
The main catalyst for the Trojans late in the game was the 6’5” junior Power Forward who made his presence felt in the low block.
Although an injury hampered Shanholtz, he gritted his teeth and fought through the pain, highlighted by a 3-point play that brought the crowd to their feet as the Trojans galloped to victory.
“I didn’t want to quit on my teammates,” said Shanholtz.
“Moments like that define you as a player.”
Shanholtz finished with 17 points, going 5-for-7 at the charity stripe to lead HHS.
So far this season, Shanholtz has averaged 13 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists per game.
“Even though I think my best attributes are on the offensive end, you can’t think like that on this team because defense comes 1st,” explained Shanholtz.
Preston jumped out to an early lead 17-13 after 1 period, but the Trojans scored 24 in the 2nd stanza to grab a 37-34 lead at intermission.
Hampshire wrapped up the 3rd quarter with just 11 points, allowing the Knights to trim the Trojan lead down to 1, 48-47 with 8 minutes remaining.
The Trojans physically outmuscled Preston in the 4th, especially on the defensive end, which coach Alkire believes was the result of improved possessions on the offensive end.
“Better shots led to better defense,” said coach Alkire.
“We had bad shot selection early on which led to transition offense for them. Being patient and getting good shots helped our defense.”
Junior Shooting Guard Ashton Haslacker had a solid game posting 11 points while sophomore Jenson Fields finished in double-digits, as well, scoring 10 points. Also scoring for the Trojans were Alex Hott with 8 points, Mason Hott 7, while Hunter Wilfong, Canyon Nichols, and Zack Hill each finished with 5. Jordan Gray chipped in 3 points for HHS.
“It’s good to get a win and get that bad taste out of your mouth before the break. I’m happy we were able to fight through mentally.”
Next up for the Trojans (3-3) is the top ranked team in the area, undefeated Mountain Ridge (4-0). The game is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 30 on Sunrise Summit with tipoff at 7:30 p.m.
