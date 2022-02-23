The past few days have been nearly euphoric, as we have had plenty of sunshine and warm weather here in Hampshire County.
After 2 months of miserable winter weather, this beautiful weather front has been a literal breath of fresh air, and the perfect excuse to get outside and take part in some outdoor activities.
Although unconventional for February, any time that can be spent outdoors in a t-shirt is one that should be taken advantage of.
Between trout fishing, plenty of hiking opportunities and springtime whitetail scouting, there are plenty of activities to take part in during the few gorgeous days we’ve been blessed with this winter.
The WVDNR has begun its trout stocking for 2022, meaning it is a perfect time to get out and enjoy the weather by hitting the streams of West Virginia.
This time of year can be tough as far as fishing goes, but some people tend to do quite well.
As someone who does not tend to do a lot of fishing, I can’t offer much advice as far as how to catch a lot of fish in February, but I do know that a person cannot catch them from the couch, so it is important to get outside and give it a try for yourself.
One thing I do know is that there is a lot of information on the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources website, so all of the information regarding what streams are being stocked can be found there.
Stretching the legs by hiking or biking is imperative this time of year, especially when the weather is nice out. As I have mentioned in a lot of previous articles, there is a lot of public land in West Virginia offering some great hiking.
Between state parks and wildlife management areas, there is a little bit of something for everyone. Something that needs to be acknowledged about hiking this time of year is that one must do their homework before choosing a destination.
A lot of state parks close gates for a few months during the winter to make maintenance easier.
This does not mean the park is closed down, but it may cut off access to certain trails. A quick Internet search or phone call will give all of the information needed.
Also, remember that most of the trails are fairly damp this time of year, so it is important to wear a good pair of lace-up boots to help with ankle support and traction, compared to the summertime when one might only need sneakers.
Spring whitetail scouting is another way to get out and stretch the legs during the nice days of winter.
I am a huge advocate for winter/springtime scouting because it tells the tale of the entire fall. Putting some miles on the boots this time of year will certainly pay large dividends when it comes time to chase deer 8 months from now.
Picking out sign is typically very easy during the late winter because all of the vegetation is dead, making simple trails look like highways. Rubs and scrapes tend to stick out like sore thumbs this time of year as well, meaning it is easy to catalog this information quickly.
Whatever you choose to do, just do your best to enjoy the few beautiful days that we get during the winter.
This year in particular, they seem to be far and few between. I have spent most of them racking up miles on my running shoes on the high school cross country course, rather than trudging along on the treadmill.
It does not matter what you choose to do outside, just so long as you do something. o
