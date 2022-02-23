Senate Bill 586 is on the table in Charleston allowing students to transfer schools and retain their athletic eligibility 1 time during a student’s 4 years of secondary school.
If passed, the rule will take effect prior to the 2022-23 school year. Without having firm details on this bill, I hesitate to make any declarations in favor of, or against SB 586. Look for my column next week, which will dive into the specifics SB 586, and the impact on HHS athletics. o
