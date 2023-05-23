CHARLESTON – The highlight for Hampshire at the 2023 state track meet took place in the field. Region II champion Grant Hicks hurled a discus 148-07, which landed the senior a fourth place finish. 

Considering Hicks didn’t start throwing discus until his junior campaign, a fourth place finish at states is simply remarkable.

Grant Hicks

Grant Hicks hurled the discus 148-feet, 7-inches for a fourth place finish.
Caden Davis

Caden Davis takes off in the 4x800 relay.
Dylan Streisel

Dylan Streisel hands off the baton to Noah Lipps.
Bailey Nichols

Bailey Nichols finished 13th in the 3200m.

