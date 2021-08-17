O-Line shines in scrimmage against Virginia schools
WINCHESTER – There was nothing scary about Friday the 13th for the Trojans as they strapped on their pads and played James Wood and Rock Ridge in a tri-scrimmage at Jerry Kelican Stadium.
The format was a little wonky compared to most preseason competitions as offensive and defensive units from each school rotated after 10 plays.
Hampshire varsity found their way into the endzone against Rock Ridge as Ashton Haslacker followed his big hogs up front, who created a massive lane, allowing him to scamper into the open field and score a touchdown for the Trojans.
“Those guys up front did a very good job,” praised coach Aaron Rule about his offensive line.
“We were very pleased with it being our first live action. We did a good job lining up and executing.”
Haslacker wasn’t the only Trojan to find paydirt as RB Alex Pritts lowered his shoulder and bulldozed his way past the goal line against Rock Ridge as well.
Once again, credit was given to the offensive line for clearing a path to the endzone.
“Our line did a good job of blocking,” said Rule.
“They will be our leaders offensively. That’s where you gotta win games, in the trenches.”
Senior LT Zack Hill is the leader of the offensive line and his mobility has improved significantly from last season.
“His feet in pass pro were very quick and he set the pocket well and had plenty of drive blocks past the 2nd level,” explained offensive coordinator Drew Taylor.
Center Michael Gilman and RG Grant Hicks also had impressive performances in the trenches.
“Gilman was firm in the middle and set great angles for isolation and inside zone plays,” said Taylor.
“Hicks is a very strong kid and has a natural ability to keep his base on blocks and pick up pressure.”
On the other side of the ball, Hampshire did well, holding Rock Ridge’s 1st unit scoreless. Against James Wood, the defense prevented the Colonels from scoring until the 9th play of the series. Overall, it was a solid showing by the Green and White defense.
“We held our own defensively and for the most part our linebackers made plays,” said coach Rule.
“I’m very pleased considering this was the 1st live contact against someone else.”
On special teams, senior Cody Vandevander drilled both PAT’s splitting the uprights with confidence.
The attitude on the sidelines remained positive throughout the evening, even after a bad play.
“We talked about when the ball doesn’t bounce your way you gotta stay up and be positive for 4 quarters,” Rule said.
“After that pick 6 occurred, our guys lined right back up. The most important play is the next play.”
Perhaps the most important takeaway for coach Rule was the lack of players on the injury report.
“We came out healthy which was the biggest thing,” said Rule.
The Trojans were supposed to be back in action with a home scrimmage against Southern Garrett this Friday. However, the Rams canceled which has left the Trojans scrambling to find another opponent at the last minute.
“I got a call that said they didn’t have enough kids to have a quality scrimmage,” explained athletic director Trey Stewart. “We have reached out to several other schools to see about scrimmaging them and are waiting to hear back. Hopefully a scrimmage can take place this Friday.”
Stay tuned to the Hampshire Review for any updates on whether the Trojans find an opponent to scrimmage.
The regular season opener for Hampshire is a home game against Preston on Friday, Aug. 27, with kickoff at 7 p.m.
