To round out our spring gobbler season, Brandon Martin and I spent our last few days of the season chasing turkeys in New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine. Luckily, we found success in all three states, having some exceptionally memorable hunts.
This column is going to be focused on the best 22 hours of turkey hunting I have ever seen, as we killed four turkeys with four different hunts, in less than a day.
It was one of those scenarios when everything simply came together.
After a tough morning in New Hampshire, Brandon and I decided to pull out of the state a day early and drive an hour east to get to the area of Maine we were intending to hunt.
Since the northeastern states are open-trespass, the plan was to spend the afternoon driving around and finding decent-sized parcels of land that weren’t posted, then affirming permission on them.
It’s a weird concept, but you are actually allowed to hunt any land that isn’t posted until told otherwise. Luckily, we secured a bunch of large tracts of land, and were pleasantly surprised to hear that all the landowners had been seeing lots of turkeys, and were excited about letting us hunt.
That evening, Brandon and I posted up on a hill that overlooked an 80-acre field with hopes of catching a gobbler coming out to strut in the evening.
It didn’t take long before we caught a tom and a hen tucked back in the corner of the field, doing their thing in the shade. Their location was perfect for putting on a stock.
We were able to gain a lot of ground in a short amount of time by using the terrain and timber to our advantage.
Since the turkeys were in an isolated corner, we crept within about a hundred yards of them before taking our attack to the ground and beginning our slow, belly crawl approach.
Brandon had killed a gobbler the day prior in New Hampshire, which meant I was on the gun, and with that being the case, I was in the lead, slowly crawling forward and poking my head around tufts of grass with hopes of catching the top of the gobblers tail fan before he saw us.
Right on cue, we slowly rounded the corner of the woodline and I could see the tom strutting through a little patch of brush. At this point, he was still 75 yards away, too far for a shot, but I figured if we played it cool, he would work within 50 yards at some point.
Just at that moment, a hen came into view, only 30 yards away. Because we were laying in the middle of the field, she saw us, but because we were laying on our bellies, face down, she didn’t know what we were. Her curiosity got the best of her and she had to come check us out. While she was getting closer, I could see the gobbler’s demeanor shift.
His hen was walking away from him, toward us, and he didn’t like that. I knew if the hen didn’t spook, he’d end up following her right into gun range, which is exactly what happened.
Just like a buck following a doe in November, the gobbler broke strut and came to us.
By the time he got within shotgun range, the hen had moved into a slight roll in the hill, out of sight, which enabled me to shoulder my gun while he was looking at her. My movement caught the gobbler’s attention, but he wasn’t spooked enough to run and my shot hit the mark. It was an awesome hunt to start our hunt in Maine.
The next morning, Brandon and I found ourselves on a different piece of property with a bunch of tilled-up agriculture fields. While walking to a high point to listen from, we actually cut a few sets of gobbler tracks which certainly perked us up, and shortly after, still, in pitch black, a tom started gobbling within 100 yards.
We were positioned on a ridge at the edge of a tilled-up field, and the tom was roosted just below us. Since we were already in perfect position there was no need to move, so we simply listened to the symphony of gobbles he and his Jake buddies produced.
While this group of turkeys was gobbling, another turkey started gobbling about 400 yards away, which we kept in the back of our minds for later.
Being on the edge of a field, there was no tree suitable to sit against, so we opted to lay down prone on the edge, using a pile of dirt to lay being.
It was actually a perfect setup, with zero chance of being seen. The pile of dirt in front of us provided plenty of cover, while the tall grass behind us did the same. Brandon pulled out a mouth call and started yelping which caused all heck to break loose. Turkeys started gobbling as I have only heard once or twice before. For a few minutes, it was truly incredible.
Finally, we could tell the closest gobbler was on the ground and was advancing in our direction. Because we were laying down, we couldn’t see the entire field, but we could certainly tell when the turkey entered as his gobble shook the ground with every step he gained.
Eventually, he came into view, and in the cool clear air, we could see the steam coming off his breath with every gobble. Once he got within range, the report of Brandon’s Benelli pierced through the stillness. His shot had been true and we were elated once again.
While smoking our celebratory cigars, one of the other turkeys we heard that morning gobbled a time or two, and once we finished our Swisher’s we headed in that direction. Using the topographical map/ariel photo to guide us, we figured the gobbler was probably in a field on the ridge across from us. There were a few small fields over there, so we began slowly poking around, doing our best to either strike him with a call or see him strutting, which is exactly what happened in the third field we checked.
As we were easing through some dark timber, Brandon spotted the gobbler strutting, facing away in a clearing. Luckily for us, there was a roll fence built on the edge, a staple in the northeast, and we were able to belly crawl up to the edge unseen. Even though we had gotten closer, we were still 100 yards away, and the gobbler seemed to be drifting slightly away from us.
While watching, we noticed his hen must have been in a slight depression in the field because she was out of sight the entire time. We also noticed that the gobbler would spin and face a direction for 30 seconds to a minute each time it turned.
For example, he would face us for a minute, then he would spin and face the other direction for a minute.
Since he was in full strut, I knew once he faced the other way, I would simply run out into the field and close 50 yards before he turned back around. I’ve never tried this move, but I didn’t see how it wouldn’t work, so when he turned and faced the other direction, I simply took off running toward him as quietly as possible.
Honestly, I couldn’t believe it worked but I got within 40 yards of the gobbler before he turned back around without him ever knowing I was there. As soon as he turned to where I could see his head, I had my gun on him and touched the trigger, he barely even flopped, and we had our second turkey of the morning.
It had been a great 12 hours in Maine, and we were extremely excited. After taking a mid-day siesta and eating plenty of food, we found ourselves back on the property where I had killed the turkey the evening before.
Since Brandon was the only one still with a tag, he toted a gun, and as soon as we got to our lookout point a gobbler was spotted close to the same spot I had killed mine the day prior.
We had cut one of the tail fans off a turkey form earlier in the week and Brandon decided to utilize it as cover and crawl behind it to keep from alarming the strutting tom and his hen.
This is a technique known as reaping, and it is almost unfair because of its effectiveness. Something about seeing a tail-fan puts turkeys to ease and you can literally crawl right up to them without causing alarm.
This is exactly what Brandon did. From a hill 200 yards away, I watched as he slithered within 35 yards of the gobbler and his hen, they never paid Brandon any mind until he dropped the fan and raised his gun.
By that time, it was too late. Brandon squeezed the trigger and we had filled our fourth tag in 22 hours. Our entire trip to the northeast was exhilarating, but the time spent in Maine was the highlight. I can honestly say I have never experienced better hunting as we found turkeys everywhere we went, and actually killed every gobbler we pursued.
It doesn’t happen often, but the stars aligned perfectly for us in those 22 short hours. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.