Jada Fout is a Catamount

At noon on Saturday, May 30, Jada Fout made it official and signed her letter of intent to continue her basketball and academic career at Potomac State.   Pictured (front) father Brad Fout, Jada Fout, mother Judith Fout, (back) Coach Julieanne Buckley.

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

At noon on Saturday, May 30, Jada Fout made it official and signed her letter of intent to continue her basketball and academic career at Potomac State.   Pictured (front) father Brad Fout, Jada Fout, mother Judith Fout, (back) Coach Julieanne Buckley.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.