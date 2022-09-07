After covering the historic boys soccer win over the Patriots, Lady Pooch joined me to do a little exercise on Sunrise Summit.
While strolling the perimeter of Rannells Field, I had a flashback to last year when the home side bleachers were closed for repairs.
That’s when it hit — this year was different and the fan experience seemed off compared to games at Rannells Field last year.
It 1st occurred to me on Friday night at the football game. Rannells felt disconnected once again.
Last year with the bleachers shut down folks were forced to relocate. Most notably, the student section, band and cheerleaders were kicked out stands and moved to the west end of the field.
At the time, it was uncertain if the transition would ruin the game day environment. Unknowingly, the relocation was a touchdown.
Behind the goal posts on the west end was the intermingling of band students, cheerleaders, and the Hampshire Havoc. The game day atmosphere blossomed, as these 3 groups were just a few yards from their peers on the gridiron.
The reopening of the metal monster has sent the students, band and cheerleaders back to the abyss.
Now, nobody is near the action. On Friday night, it was quiet and the intensity of home field advantage paled in comparison to the experience of 2021.
Here’s my suggestion — switch it back.
Who knew the unintended consequences of shutting down the bleachers would offer a solution on how to improve the Rannells Field experience for players and fans alike.
In 2021, kids brought signs, chairs, and dressed in goofy apparel just to root on their classmates. The kids were more involved with cheers and joined the band when the Trojan fight song would play.
Let’s give the kids an opportunity to make the most of their game day experience and once again open up the west end zone to the marching band, cheerleaders and Hampshire Havoc. o
