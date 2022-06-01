AUGUSTA – The AYSO fields near the Augusta fairgrounds certainly got their usage this spring as a record number of youth players laced up their cleats over the past few months.
“We had a total of 308 registrations this spring, which is up from 278 in Spring 2021,” said Hampshire County Youth Soccer League commissioner Andy Gray.
A total of 36 teams competed in all divisions but the biggest growth has been in the youngest age groups. “Our numbers in the 8U (10 teams) and 10U (8 teams) divisions were the highest that I’ve seen,” said Gray.
“We have a lot of young players coming through right now.”
Weather conditions this spring weren’t always cooperative with snow, rain, wind and extreme heat, however, that didn’t dampen the spirit of the players on the field.
“We had a great season with a lot of competitive games,” said Gray.
“The rain and field conditions, forced us to cancel twice, but luckily, thanks to our coaches and parents, most those game were able to be made-up on week nights.”
The best part of the season was the playoffs that took place on a scorching hot weekend in late May.
Temperatures in excess of 90-degrees matched the competitive play on the field as teams fought valiantly to capture the Harwood, Plowright and Commissioners Cup.
“Our post season tournaments were all exciting and closely played,” confirmed Gray.
“Most games were decided by 1 goal or even penalty kicks.”
The spring 2022 season is now in the books, but that doesn’t stop the pursuit to continue growing soccer in Hampshire County.
“Thanks to our parents, players, and coaches for making this one of the most drama-free seasons that I can remember,” said Gray.
Registration is open now through July 17 at HCYSL.com for our Fall 2022 season. For more information about the league, follow Hampshire County Youth Soccer League (AYSO 1117) on Facebook.
